Sherwin-Williams' 2023 Color of the Year Is a Stunning Neutral

We are officially three quarters of the way through 2022 (how is that possible?!), which means we are now entering "Color of the Year" season. This is when the biggest brands in the design and home decor spaces start to unveil what their color of the year will be for the following year, setting the tone for what's to come.

Dutch Boy has already announced their 2023 One-Coat Color Trend Forecast, Glidden just revealed a 2-for-1 shade of blue-green as their 2023 choice, and Valspar couldn't just pick one, announcing an entire color palette instead. Not to be left behind, Sherwin-Williams is next on the Color of the Year release list, unveiling today that their 2023 Color of the Year is Redend Point.

Much like Sherwin-Williams' 2022 pick, Evergreen Fog, this blush-beige hue is a soothing shade that can serve as a unique neutral.

"Redend Point was inspired by the idea of finding beauty beyond ourselves. It is a heartening hue that invites compassion and connection into any space," said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams in a press release. "The color is a natural choice for those looking for a warm and joyful neutral in both interiors and exteriors. Redend Point is a beautiful color and I can't wait to see how consumers play with it and style their spaces."

To add to the excitement of the Color of the Year crowning, Sherwin-Williams has teamed up with Etsy to curate a selection of complementary home decor items as well as art and accessories from Etsy sellers. Products featured in this collection range from stoneware vases and hand-poured candles, to modern wall art and hand-printed linen napkins. This is the first time a Sherwin-Williams Color of the Year is getting the Etsy treatment in this way, so you won't want to miss it.