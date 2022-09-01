Dutch Boy's 2023 Color of the Year Is a One-Coat Wonder

With 2023 on the horizon — seriously, how did that happen? — paint companies have slowly been releasing their color of the year and trend predictions for the next calendar cycle. While Glidden just revealed a blue-green color as its pick and Valspar launched a whole palette worth of hues, Dutch Boy is hopping on the bandwagon with its 2023 One-Coat Color Trend Forecast.

As the space for home and work continue to be interwoven into the new year, Dutch Boy really wanted to focus on comfort and harmony. Its pick for Color of the Year is called Rustic Greige, a neutral hue with a slightly red undertone that brings on a sense of coziness and safety, while still remaining simple and versatile.

"The importance of overall well-being remains a primary focus in everyday lives," said Ashley Banbury, NCIDQ and senior color designer of Dutch Boy®Paints, in a press release. "That's why more DIYers are dedicating time and energy to designing personal spaces that make them feel cozy, protected, and calm."

Rustic Greige and the other shades in the new 2023 palettes are set apart from previous colors due to their ability to be applied in just one coat. The goal was to make transforming spaces a breeze for the increasing number of DIYers.

The other palettes include Plush, a more restorative combination of hues; Wistful, comprised of vintage and nostalgic colors; and Botanic, a series of shades rooted in warmth and romance.

"Dutch Boy's 2023 Color Trend Forecast is strongly rooted in the new ways we are experiencing life, nature, and one another," said Michelle Bangs, senior brand manager, Dutch Boy®Paints, in a press release.

You can explore the full 2023 trend forecast on the Dutch Boy website or see the colors in person at your local Menards.