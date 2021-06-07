Justina Blakeney Partnered With Target on a Wanderlust-y Jungalow Collection

By Anna Gragert June 7, 2021
If you're a fan of the boho home decor style Justina Blakeney has cultivated in the form of Jungalow, we have exciting news. ​Essence​ just announced that Blakeney collaborated with the Target Opalhouse brand to create her very own 300-piece collection inspired by the wanderlust she experienced during the pandemic.

"After many months of staying at home, I was dreaming of far-away places, and of getting outside into nature, so this collection incorporates inspiration from some of my favorite regions of the world, like India, Mexico, Morocco, and Italy, and lots of botanical motifs and natural materials," Blakeney tells ​Essence​.

On June 13, select Target stores will start carrying the Jungalow collection, and the entire line will be available for online purchase on June 26. Since there is a preview of some pieces on the Target website, we'll be including our favorite finds below.

1. Curvy Framed Wall Art, $45

2. Castilia Rattan Egg Chair Ivory, $300

3. Hali Woven Rattan Desk, $250

4. Round Mosaic Vase With Handles, $40

5. Printed Quilt Teal, $59

6. Abstract Punch Needle Square Throw Pillow, $25

We can't wait to see what else Blakeney and Target have in store for us (literally).

