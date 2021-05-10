12 Boho Desks to Add to Your Home Office Stat

Ever wondered what boho decor looks like? Or how to buy a boho desk? Bohemian home decor focuses on seemingly haphazardly layered prints, natural materials, and color. Similarly, many interiors with the boho look are crafted from old and new decor alike. Often boho spaces feature handmade decor, Scandinavian furniture, solid wood furniture, or mixed styles. (Almost anything goes as long as it keeps a globally-inspired design.)

To style a boho chic living room or home office, keep this simple rule in mind: Start small with a solid piece of natural furniture or decor, like a boho desk. A bohemian modern desk could be the missing element you need to bring it all together. Boho interior design has always played well with other styles — we think it has a lot to do with its globally inspired aesthetic and laid-back attitude— which means you don't need to replace all the furniture in your home before you go boho, so your wallet can breathe a sigh of relief.

Scroll down to find your perfect boho desk.

The cane drawers on this affordable desk add a touch of artistry to this simple piece of office furniture. Its light wood color and simple design will keep interior spaces light and airy without adding clutter. To achieve a complete bohemian look, add eclectic office decor to the walls and tabletop.

The earthy green-blue tabletop of this midcentury modern desk takes on the bohemian color palette, complementing the modern bohemian living room or home office. The lifted shelf and storage compartments also help to organize your desk accessories in the event that you don't have a separate bookshelf.

We love the natural color and the midcentury modern shape of the legs on this boho desk. It also has a non-intrusive glass table top. The simplistic and minimal design of Scandinavian furniture like this works well in a boho living room or home office. Since glass holds little visual weight, this writing desk is a strategic choice for a small boho-chic apartment dwelling.

Not all midcentury modern furniture is light and minimal. Larger pieces of office furniture like this caned office desk successfully play with simple curved lines and legs to balance out its heavy hutches. (We're suckers for storage space and good design!) The wood and cane pair nicely with other natural furniture and decor to create a relaxed space.

The Wigington desk by George Oliver will fit well in a modern bohemian home office that could use some sprucing up. The texture of this desk offers a structural, yet simplistic design that will add intrigue (without being an eyesore).

Simple and natural are great boho shopping guidelines. This minimalistic desk by Article is made from solid oak wood. Something simple that embraces a modern bohemian design will be a solid investment for your boho living room or home office. (You can even repurpose it as a mini dining table or extension when not in use.)

Made from fast-growing Sheesham or North Indian Rosewood, the rippled golden grain of this solid wood desk brings a boho style to a minimalist home office or living room. The curved front face and curved legs give this office furniture its midcentury modern vibe, but its noisy grain makes it a truly modern bohemian computer desk.

The Anthropologie Quincy desk offers some much-needed storage room while maintaining a modern bohemian style. Rounded peg legs keep the design soft, and warm multi-colored wood grain captures the essence of a natural bohemian style.

Bringing together the bustling grain of burl wood with sultry curves makes this piece of elegantly designed office furniture hum in modern bohemian delight. Burlwood pieces are naturally bohemian in nature. Since this option is simple, it's perfect for small spaces and allows you to really layer on the boho accessories and succulents to create a perfect work-from-home vibe.

Rattan furniture was extraordinarily popular during the '70s while the bohemian style raged across America. Now many decades later rattan, cane, and wicker furnishings are nearly synonymous with the boho-chic interior. The Urban Outfitters Ria desk succulently plays to the curved structural lines made infamous by midcentury modern furniture designers. The natural rattan helps blend boho with modern design styles.

If your home office is a place where you wear power suits and call the shots on Zoom calls, you'll be wanting an executive desk. CB2's Ridge desk is crafted from solid wood and its oak legs are heavy blocks that flair all the way down. Its wire-brushed finish maintains a natural look and will go well in a modern bohemian workspace. It's truly one-of-a-kind.