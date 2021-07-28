9 Art Deco Lamps We Love

Art deco is making a comeback in modern home decor thanks to an increased popularity in jewel-tone colors and the blending of old with new. The style, which dates back to the 1900s in France, is known for evoking a luxe and ritzy look with the help of geometric designs, rich colors, and stately metals. Think ​The Great Gatsby​ and you'll definitely envision art deco style.

Advertisement

So, for those who are trying to pull off this home decor fad and are on the search for fresh and funky Gatsby-inspired lighting, you've come to the right place. We rounded up some of our favorite art deco lamps for you to peruse. Check them out below to find the perfect addition to your newly styled home.

Featuring a brass-gold finish and a frosted glass globe, you can add a bit of ambiance wherever you place this art deco-inspired lamp. It's both modern and vintage at the same time.

Add a bit of frill and pizazz to your living space with this Wayfair pick. The tassel-filled shade definitely creates a fun and unique vibe and is totally fitting for an art deco-inspired home.

A vintage choice that doesn't skimp on style is this milk glass table lamp. It comes in a variety of colors, such as the green pictured above, and also includes an antique-inspired oiled brass base.

Advertisement

For those browsing art deco-inspired floor lamps, we suggest these two globe-standing lights. They include antique brass and gold finishing and can easily light up your space with a flick of a switch.

Geometric designs go hand-in-hand when it comes to pulling off art deco style. This table lamp features just that and is another one of our favorite choices for dressing up a desk or living room space.

The textured prismatic glass shade on this table lamp definitely gives off a retro feel. It's both vintage and glam, if you ask us.

The open geometric pattern in this lamp serves up major art deco style goals. The laser-cut metal design is almost sculptural and mimics the modern look of this popular home decor style.

Advertisement

For a sleek and more understated art deco option, we think this Old Hollywood glam-inspired table lamp is a great choice.

Okay, we may have saved the best for last. Made from faux ostrich feathers, this stylish lamp is totally giving off art deco vibes and needs to be in a home ASAP.