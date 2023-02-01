There's a Deal on These Marble Costco Lamps Right Now

If Costco isn't on your radar for affordable home decor and furniture, you might be missing out on some great finds.

Advertisement

Case in point: The retailer is currently selling a chic marble and brass table lamp, which sells as a pair for just $119.99, as spotted by Instagrammer @costcodeals. (If you didn't already know, lighting gets very expensive, very fast, so this is truly a great deal.)

Video of the Day

The lamp has a white and gray marble base, a hooked brass pole, and a classic linen drum shade. We think it'd be perfect on a nightstand or on an end table as an elegant piece of lighting.

Advertisement

On the original Instagram post, commenters are divided about the look of this lamp. One thinks it appears too hotel-like for a home, while another suggests it might do well in an Airbnb. However, other commenters were praising the pieces, with some having already purchased these for themselves.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that this lamp is available online, so you'll need to head to a store. (You can call ahead to check Costco in-store availability.) For reference, according to @costcodeals's video, the lamp is called "Ellie" and its product number is 1646013.

Advertisement

But then again, Costco has a pretty impressive lamp selection (you can see the online offerings here), so you might want to visit a store anyway to peruse all your options.

Advertisement