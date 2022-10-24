10 Floor Lamps You Will Not Believe Are Under $50

By Erin Lassner October 24, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
We love testing the limits of how low we can go on high-design household essentials. Up next on our list: floor lamps. Whether you're looking to brighten up your living room, office, bedroom, or reading nook, a stylish light source doesn't have to cost a fortune. In the spirit of saving, we are rounding up 10 floor lamps you simply won't believe are under $50. Keep scrolling to brighten your home and your financial future.

1. Lightaccents Adjustable Gooseneck Floor Lamp, $34.95

This delicate gooseneck lamp comes in both a black base/black shade combo and a white base/white shade combo. Plus, the adjustable chrome arm offers versatile lighting options.

2. Mainstays Metal Tripod Floor Lamp, $30.98

This classic tripod lamp features thin yet sturdy black metal legs and a crisp white drum shade.

3. HomCom Arched Floor Lamp, $48.99

An arc floor lamp adds an immediate dose of elegance to any space. We love how grand this one feels.

4. Bulbeats Modern Decorative Globe Gold Floor Lamp, $49.99

Midcentury modern fans: This one's for you. No one will ever guess you scored it for under 50 bucks on Amazon.

5. Everly Quinn Crimley Industrial Standing Arched Floor Lamp, $43.99

Keep it minimalist with this timeless industrial floor lamp.

6. Globe Electric Barden Floor Lamp With Velvet Shade, $48.41

Work this floor lamp into nearly any decor style. The velvet shade adds a subtle touch of glam.

7. O’Bright Industrial Floor Lamp, $44.99

This is the perfect pick if you're working with minimal floor space. Select between a gold, silver, black, and white base.

8. 360 Lighting Dawson Dark Bronze Pharmacy Floor Lamp, $49.95

Exude some retro energy with this adjustable pharmacy floor lamp in a rich dark bronze finish.

9. Bed Bath & Beyond Adjustable Torchiere Floor Lamp, $49.99

Cast a spotlight on your expertly designed living space.

10. Decor Therapy Walnut Ridge Brass Floor Lamp, $30.80

If you gravitate towards a more traditional look, opt for this sophisticated and ultra-affordable Amazon buy.

