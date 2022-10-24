10 Floor Lamps You Will Not Believe Are Under $50

We love testing the limits of how low we can go on high-design household essentials. Up next on our list: floor lamps. Whether you're looking to brighten up your living room, office, bedroom, or reading nook, a stylish light source doesn't have to cost a fortune. In the spirit of saving, we are rounding up 10 floor lamps you simply won't believe are under $50. Keep scrolling to brighten your home and your financial future.
This delicate gooseneck lamp comes in both a black base/black shade combo and a white base/white shade combo. Plus, the adjustable chrome arm offers versatile lighting options.
This classic tripod lamp features thin yet sturdy black metal legs and a crisp white drum shade.
An arc floor lamp adds an immediate dose of elegance to any space. We love how grand this one feels.
Midcentury modern fans: This one's for you. No one will ever guess you scored it for under 50 bucks on Amazon.
Keep it minimalist with this timeless industrial floor lamp.
Work this floor lamp into nearly any decor style. The velvet shade adds a subtle touch of glam.
This is the perfect pick if you're working with minimal floor space. Select between a gold, silver, black, and white base.
Exude some retro energy with this adjustable pharmacy floor lamp in a rich dark bronze finish.
Cast a spotlight on your expertly designed living space.
If you gravitate towards a more traditional look, opt for this sophisticated and ultra-affordable Amazon buy.