The 13 Best Places to Buy Used and Vintage Furniture and Decor Online

By Pauline Lacsamana January 23, 2023
If trips to your local thrift stores have been underwhelming, taking your search to the internet will bring the buying of secondhand and vintage furniture online to a whole new level. Whether you're looking for a midcentury modern dresser or a previously owned sofa from retailers like West Elm or Pottery Barn, we rounded up the best places to find them online. Check out our favorites below.

1. Etsy

Etsy has more than only handmade goods (that also happen to make great gifts). There are plenty of vintage stores on the site with all sorts of vintage finds, including antique furniture and decor for practically every kind of interior design style.

Our pick:Betsu Studio Chrome Flat Bar Arm Chair by Cy Mann, $1,350

2. Chairish

Looking for a high-end piece that's worth the investment? You need to take your vintage shopping over to Chairish. You'll find all sorts of iconic home furnishings to elevate your space, including the stunning Dilly Dally Vanity.

Our pick:Vintage S-Chair by Verner Panton for Herman Miller, $513

3. eBay

Leave it to eBay to have everything you need to upgrade your home — from refurbished small kitchen appliances to vintage, secondhand, and antique furniture.

Our pick:Midcentury Hollywood Regency Art Deco Lucite Brass Glass Vintage Coffee Table, $600

4. 1stDibs

If a luxury home is what you're after, chances are you'll find it at 1stDibs. It's home to many internet-favorite designs, including the Togo chair and sofa.

Our pick:Michel Ducaroy Togo Corner Chair in Tan Leather, $5,136.45

5. Kaiyo

Buy or sell pre-loved furniture and give it a second life with Kaiyo. It has quite the selection — including beds, bookcases, side tables, and more — from beloved brands like Design Within Reach, West Elm, and more.

Our pick:Design Within Reach Reve Modern Upholstered Bed (Queen), $1,488

6. One Kings Lane

One Kings Lane is a one-stop shop for all things designer and vintage in the home space. Enjoy everything from furniture to rugs to pillows, some dating back to the 19th century.

Our pick:Ballyhoo Midcentury French Rattan Armchair, $725

7. Rejuvenation

Although Rejuvenation has tons of new furniture, decor, and lighting, to name a few, it has a vintage selection that you don't want to miss. Whether you're in the market for a curved sofa or antique lighting from the early 20th century, you'll want to act fast because most often, there is only one in stock.

Our pick:Reupholstered Midcentury Danish Curved Sofa, $6,499

8. Jayson Home

Jayson Home is a modern and vintage furniture store with all sorts of finds you'll want to add to your dream home wishlist.

Our pick:Vintage Brass Faux Bamboo Dining Chair, $850

9. Revival

If you want a truly unique rug for your living room, bedroom, or dining room, you won't regret checking out what Revival has in stock. There are hundreds of stunning, handwoven vintage rugs available that are sourced from Turkey and Morocco.

Our pick:Narimantas Vintage Persian Style Rug (7'3" x 10'6"), $1,682

10. Urban Outfitters

Urban Renewal from Urban Outfitters is the brand's collection of repurposed vintage pieces. The collection has a mix of chairs, bedding, pillows, curtains, and more, all one-of-a-kind pieces made from recycled textiles.

Our pick:Urban Renewal Overdyed Window Panel, $59

11. Noihsaf Bazaar

Think of Noihsaf Bazaar as a mix between Depop, Etsy, and Poshmark. Made of independent sellers, you can score everything from vintage to gently used home decor and furniture.

Our pick:Vintage Ikea Cloud Lamp, $50

12. AptDeco

AptDeco is an online marketplace with hundreds of used furniture and decor finds from retailers like Anthropologie, Pottery Barn, and West Elm. And to top it off, you can not only buy discounted home finds but sell them on the site too.

Our pick:Hay Copenhague 30 Dining Table, $853

13. Everything But The House

Everything But The House is an online marketplace where everything from secondhand furniture to kitchen items is up for grabs. Bidding starts at $1, so shoppers can score major deals on all sorts of items, including sectional sofas from Restoration Hardware.

Our pick:Restoration Hardware Two-Piece Sectional Sofa, starting at $14

