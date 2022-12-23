The 8 Best Togo Sofa and Chair Dupes

Love it or hate it, the ever-slouchy Togo sofa and chair are making something of a comeback. Designed by Michel Ducaroy for French furniture company Ligne Roset in 1973 (and inspired by a scrunched-up toothpaste tube), the Togo is a combination of a futon-like sofa and a high-design bean bag chair — and it polarized critics back when it debuted as well as today.

There is, however, a market for this comfy, kid-friendly furniture, and that's why vintage Togos can command upward of $10,000. Ligne Roset also manufactures new ones, from sectional sofas to armless fireside chairs and everything in between, though they too are quite expensive. So, if it's not in your budget to buy a real Togo, you could also try one of these dupes that capture the spirit of the original at a far lower price.

(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)

The Best Togo Sofa Dupes

Original: Three-Seater Sofa 'Togo' by Michel Ducaroy for Ligne Roset, $10,700

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

1. Viv + Rae Blanchette Kail Armless Togo 3-Seat Sofa, $1,499.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

This three-seater sofa looks almost exactly like the original Togo. It's filled with four densities of foam and ensconced in soft microfiber in either beige or mustard yellow.

2. Magic Home Upholstered Sofa, $999.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Another Togo lookalike, this three-seater sofa is made from high-density polyether foam with quilted upholstery and a nonslip base. There's also a loveseat in the series as well as an armless chair and an ottoman.

3. Urban Outfitters Greta Recycled Leather XL Sleeper Sofa, $1,199

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

This (recycled!) leather sofa has the essence of a Togo in its futonlike form, but it's a little more tailored and a little less slouchy. It also folds open to become a mattress, which is great for nap time or sleepovers.

4. Rove Concepts Tanner Modular Sectional, $4,999

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

If you'd prefer slightly more structure to your Togoesque sofa, this sectional provides that. It has the same caterpillar look, but it sits a bit higher above the ground. The only downside: It's pretty expensive, though still cheaper than some vintage Togos.

5. Pottery Barn Teen Flip Floor Sleeper, $499-$599

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Perfect for a kid's room or a basement hangout, this floor sofa has four reclining positions to customize how far back you'd like to lounge. You can pick one of 14 options for upholstery, from white sherpa to a dusty blush velvet.

The Best Togo Chair Dupes

Original: Lounge Chair 'Togo' by Michel Ducaroy for Ligne Roset, $4,100

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

1. Orren Ellis Suede Armless Bean Bag Chair, $739.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Pull up this ultra-comfy armless lounge chair for any lounging needs, whether that's reading a book, playing a video game, or even taking a snooze. It's filled with multiple-density foam and has an ergonomic design.

2. 1inchome Fireside Chair, $559.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Here's another Togo dupe that looks just like the real deal. This suede fireside chair comes in 17 colors to match any style. There's also an option to add a matching ottoman.

3. N&V Armless Floor Sofa, $215

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

While this armless floor chair has a different style of upholstery — this one has a highly textured machine-washable flannel cover atop its foam core — it still captures that slouchy vibe that made the Togo chair so famous.

