The 8 Most Stylish Floor Lamps You Can Find on Amazon

Even if your home has recessed lighting or table lamps, a good floor lamp makes all the difference in a well-curated space. Not only do they add an extra design element to a room, but they also can create a specific ambiance with their glow, especially since many lamps are dimmable and can change light temperatures from warm to cool. Whether you're looking for a retro arc lamp or a classic tripod with a drum shade, Amazon has a floor lamp for you.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Budget

This simple lamp combines an elegant look with plenty of customization — all at an affordable price. The light itself is dimmable, and it can even change temperatures to alter the vibe of your space. We love that it has a very minimalist profile, which makes it ideal for smaller spaces.

Advertisement

Best Modern

If you're looking to make a statement with a floor lamp, look no further than this sculptural piece. With a striking illuminated double helix, it immediately draws your attention from across a living room or bedroom. The LED lights are dimmable and can change temperatures to create different atmospheres in any space.

Advertisement

Best Tripod

A textured linen drum shade adds a lovely contrast to the smooth wood tripod of this floor lamp, which we think would look great in a living room or an office. The base comes in two colors: a warm walnut and a deep brown.

Best With Dimmer

Take full control over your living room or bedroom lighting with this cylindrical dimmer floor lamp, which comes with an LED bulb and remote control to adjust it. You can change the brightness levels from five percent to 100% or the temperature from 3000k to 6500k (in other words, from a warm, yellowish tone to a cold white to a bright white that mimics daylight).

Advertisement

Best Arc

An arc lamp is a great way to bring light to a space in a room that isn't able to have a vertical floor lamp — and it's a dynamic design statement, too. This one has a traditional drum shade, a black marble base, and either a brass or black pole. The lamp is compatible with smart bulbs, so you can connect it to your Amazon Alexa, Google Home, or other smart-home devices.

Advertisement

Best Midcentury Modern

This elegant brass floor lamp has three frosted glass globe shades that are not only striking to look at, but also diffuse the light for a soft glow. This lamp would look great in any room in the house, from the living room to the foyer.

Best With Adjustable Arm

Architect lamps are typically reserved for the drafting table, but we love this floor lamp–sized take on the classic light fixture. Swivel the arm around to adjust what part of your room needs to be lit — you can pull it closer as a reading lamp or angle upwards for room-wide diffused light.

Best Retro

Indulge in some Space Age fun with this retro arc floor lamp, a design throwback to the midcentury era. If you want to stay true to the period, opt for the chrome color, but you can also deviate from tradition with rose gold or brushed brass.