How to Get the Perfect Bedroom Lighting, According to Designers

Visit Page Image Credit: Rejuvenation From editor-tested bedding to the latest in sleep tech, we've got everything you could ever need for better sleep. Welcome to New Year, New Sleep.

Of all the rooms in a home, it's safe to say that bedrooms tend to be our sanctuary. It's where we unwind after a long day, so finding the perfect pieces to create a cozy oasis is essential. We all know how important it is to find the right mattress along with curating pillows based on your sleep style, but let's not forget lighting. Since there are several types from which to choose, we called in a few experts to help you navigate the world of bedroom lights. From dreamy chandeliers to practical dimmers, here are 10 designer-approved ways to get the perfect bedroom lighting.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. Table Lamps

A table lamp (or bedside lamp) is probably the first kind of lighting you'd think of when giving your bedroom a refresh, but there's a reason they're such a staple. "A table lamp on a nightstand provides enough light to read at night or use one's laptop as well as see clearly across the room but not so much that one feels as though the entire room is lit up with a harsh glow," says Samantha Stathis, designer at Decorist. And they're the perfect opportunity to introduce playful accents in your room, whether it's a pop of color or a unique base.

2. Dimmers

"The product itself isn't sexy, but dimmers are a must! Ambient light in the evening is super calming and helps set the tone for winding down and getting a good night's sleep," says Stephanie Brown, interior designer and founder of Stephanie Brown Inc. "The Lutron Diva is our go-to."

3. Sconces

Just like table lamps, sconces can provide soft lighting for a cozier environment. According to Amanda Evans, interior designer and founder of Amanda Evans Interiors, they're ideal for creating the perfect ambiance to help you unwind before bed. And they're a great way to incorporate different levels of light in your bedroom, Stathis adds.

Advertisement

4. Task Lights

"When our clients like to read in bed (the old-school paper kind of books!), we love to use wall-mounted, adjustable reading lights," Brown says. "And if more space is available, a swing-arm task light can create more of a striking feature."

5. LED Strip Lights

"If you're designing your bedroom from scratch or doing a bit of a renovation, some carefully planned LED strip lighting can be a nice feature," Brown tells Hunker. "Sometimes, we'll tuck a strip light in a recess behind a built-in headboard for a soft wash up the wall or install it under floating cabinets." Brown also recommends sticking to natural colors to complement the bedroom.

6. Smart Bulbs

Using smart bulbs is an easy way to upgrade new or old light fixtures in your bedroom. "You can turn them on/off and dim by Bluetooth on your phone — how convenient is that?" Brown says.

Advertisement

7. Chandeliers

"I love chandeliers in the bedroom because they provide a bit of sculptural drama," says Alessandra Wood, VP of style at Modsy. "But, as with any overhead lighting in the bedroom, be sure to layer other lighting within the space. You'll want to be able to turn off the overhead lights at night to create softer, more relaxing vibes."

8. Floor Lamps

"If you have an empty corner or a reading nook, a floor lamp is a great way to fill the space and add brightness," Wood says.

9. Curtains

It may not be a light fixture, but the best curtains can not only tie a bedroom together but also be totally functional. "I always recommend ripple-fold drapes with either a privacy or blackout lining in the bedroom," Stathis says. "They can be on a rod a few inches up from the top of the window frame or on a track on the ceiling." According to Stathis, when you hang drapes above the windows, you can "block most if not all exterior light."

Advertisement

"It also makes the room look taller and creates a layered effect, which adds to the room's overall coziness," Stathis notes.

10. Layered Lighting

Now that we've covered all the ways you can light up a room, try to incorporate different kinds to create the perfect bedroom lighting, as recommended by both Evans and Casey Hardin, designer at Decorist. Since each type of lighting serves a different purpose, putting them all together can help you maintain a cozy environment all day and night.