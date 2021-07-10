8 Designer-Approved Small Bedroom Lights for Under $50 at Amazon

Good lighting can make a huge impact in a small bedroom — it just takes the right fixture. Fortunately, finding stylish, small space-savvy bedroom lighting is as easy as it is affordable. From minimalist-style wall sconces to table lamps with built-in USB ports and beyond, here are eight designer-approved bedroom options for under $50 you can order with ease on Amazon.

A sleek, vintage-inspired sconce can provide plenty of bedside lighting without taking up an inch of nightstand space. "I bought these sconces to complete a gallery wall in my family room," says interior designer Kristin Dion. "I was so impressed with the quality, I have since recommended them to clients as bedroom sconces."

When outfitting a small bedroom, interior designer Chris McGovern recommends using lightweight plug-sconces as task lighting near your bedside. "Installation is straightforward and the cord is meant to be exposed, which avoids the need for any hardwiring or exposed conduit covers," he explains. "This one pivots so you can set it for an optimal angle for reading, and I suggest mounting it just above and to the side of your headboard."

For a minimalist-minded bedside lamp that even maximalists will love, Dominique Brielle Fluker of DBF Interiors says to look no further than this pair of face-shaped table lamps. "The unique face-shaped design will work with almost any bedroom aesthetic, and will turn your nightstand into an artful display," she explains.

A pair of clean-lined wall sconces can bring depth and dimension to a small bedroom without creating unnecessary visual clutter. "I love these lights because they are an incredible value for the price, and they are easy to install, totally adjustable, and remote operated," says interior designer Emma Beryl. "The streamlined shape and finish make them work in a variety of different spaces style-wise and since they are wall-mounted you don't lose any precious nightstand surface space."

To add a pop of color and personality to your bedroom walls without sacrificing any functionality, interior designer Haley Weidenbaum, founder of Everhem, recommends a pink-hued wall sconce. "I love this wall light because of the unique design and colorful finish," she explains. "Wall lights are great for small rooms since they don't take up any floor or table space," she explains.

To elevate the ambience of your entire bedroom without breaking the bank, Jasmine Bible of Jasmine Bible Design says to consider a compact wall sconce in an eye-catching metal finish. "These petite black and gold sconces will make your bedroom feel like a high-end hotel," she explains. "The shape feels clean and modern, while the materials bring a luxe feel."

For a chic nightstand lamp that doesn't skimp on functionality, Fluker says you can't go wrong with clean-lined table lamps with built-in USB ports. "The beige lamp shade helps soften the brightness of the light to create a more zen-like bedroom atmosphere," she explains.

A petite table lamp with a concrete base can bring an organic touch to a bedroom while supplying the perfect amount of bedside lighting. "The sharp edges of the concrete base are balanced by the natural linen shade," Bible explains.