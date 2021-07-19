The Best Living Room Wall Decor on Amazon for Under $50, According to Designers

Your living room walls are teeming with design potential, it just takes the right decor items. "The vertical spaces in your home are extremely important," says interior designer Jenelle Lovings. "When you walk into any space, you are immediately confronted with the walls, as they are in your direct line of vision."

Advertisement

Luckily, you don't have to spend a ton of moolah to dress up your living room walls with stylish — and functional — decor. From sleek mirrors to boho-friendly floating shelves and more, here are nine wall decor accents for under $50 from Amazon that interior designers say will instantly elevate your living room.

Whether you're a fan of boho-inspired spaces or more minimalist-minded ones, a little macrame can go a long way in a living room. "What I love the most about this piece are the pops of neutral colors and the mixture of textures," Lovings explains. "It feels more stylized than a traditional wall hanging."

If you thought a beautiful piece of living room art would cost you an arm and a leg, then Dominique Brielle Fluker of DBF Interiors says you'd be mistaken. "I believe all wall decor should be impactful but not necessarily pricey," she explains. "The linen canvas of this abstract art piece provides visual interest, texture, and uniqueness, and only ​looks​ expensive."

Practical and small space-savvy, Shaolin Low of Studio Shaolin says that floating shelves are great for storing items that you don't use every day. "I would place them on either side of your TV in lieu of traditional bookshelves or above your sofa," she says.

Advertisement

A well-placed mirror can bring depth and dimension to your living room walls while creating the illusion of a larger space. "Mirrors are a great way to bounce light around a room," Lovings explains. "This mirror, though simple, is timeless in shape and style, and would look great over a console table or in clusters above a sofa."

For a functional twist on a trendy boho-style macrame wall hanging, Carneil Griffin of Griffin Direction Interiors says to look for one with an integrated floating shelf. "Generally, expensive wall decor is due to the details, intricacies, and materials, and this wall hanging supplies all three of those elements for a fraction of the cost," he explains. "You can style this shelf as a stand-alone piece or pair it over a sofa on opposite sides of an accent mirror."

A good-looking area rug can double as a large piece of wall art without sacrificing an inch of style. "Oversized wall art and decor can be cost prohibitive at times, so when you want to cover a large area on a budget, consider mounting an area rug on the wall," Lovings says. "This old school trick is making a comeback because it creates depth, texture, and interest in one fell swoop."

Advertisement

To fill in visual gaps on a large living room wall without breaking the bank, John McClain of John McClain Design says you can't go wrong with a few wall-mounted decor objects. "These chic and adorable pieces of wall art will add just the right amount of sparkle to a hard to decorate area in your living room," he explains. "I particularly like the combination of natural agate and glam brass that make these pieces look more expensive than they really are."

If your living room is lacking in the window department, Griffin says window frame-style wall art can help you fake the look of having them (without having to hire a contractor). "The pane design can help create the sense of depth that real windows provide," he explains. "You can even wrap vines around the frame to add a nature-inspired element."

If you love the idea of a living room gallery wall but are working on a strict budget, Fluker says a trio of line art prints can forge a similar salon-inspired effect for a fraction of the cost. "When grouped together, this set of three minimalist prints is large enough to fill the wall above your sofa, and the simple lines will work with a variety of decor schemes," she explains.