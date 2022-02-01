The Best Smart Bulbs on Amazon to Upgrade Your Lighting

By Pauline Lacsamana February 1, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

If you've ever wanted to upgrade your space with smart home devices, lighting is one of the easiest ways to do so. Smart bulbs are small (and typically more affordable) options that allow you to automate your home lighting, so you can control them with simple voice commands or on a convenient app. Whether you want dimmable white lights or multicolor styles on a budget, check out the best smart light bulbs on Amazon below.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Overall

With access to 16 million colors, a range of light temperatures, set light timers, and so much more, the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart LED Bulb is an excellent smart lighting choice. Not only can you control the app with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, but you can also use the Hue Bluetooth app or a Hue Hub if you have multiple Philips bulbs.

AMAZON

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart LED Bulb

$29.99+

One of the most well-known smart light bulbs on the market, the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart LED Bulb offers 16 million colors to set the mood, is Bluetooth and Zigbee compatible, and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. With this dimmable, smart LED option, you can use preset light modes or create your own and control up to 10 smart bulbs on the Hue Bluetooth app or up to 50 with the Hue Hub ecosystem. They're also available in packs of one, two, three, or four, and in three lumen options, including 65 watts, 75 watts, and 100 watts.

Best Budget

Upgrade your electronics with an affordable smart home option with the Sengled smart bulb. It has all the features of leading smart light brands, including millions of color options, timers, dimmers, voice control, and more.

AMAZON

Sengled Smart LED Light Bulb

$13.49

Sengled is a more affordable smart LED light bulb on Amazon that's packed with smart home features. It's simple to set up, has 16 million color options, and has a range of tunable whites and color temperatures — from warm to soft white. You can access all Sengled has to offer with an opp or you can use the voice control option with Alexa (unfortunately, it's not compatible with Google Home devices). If you want to learn more about this budget-friendly pick, check out our Sengled Smart Bulb review.

Best Vintage-Inspired Smart Bulb

Get a vintage look with advanced smart home features when you buy this filament-style smart bulb from Kasa. Using an app or voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant (no hub needed), you can dim these soft white lights to get the perfect ambient lighting, even when you aren’t home.

AMAZON

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Filament Bulb

$9.99

Go for a vintage look with the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Filament Bulb. With a soft white light and no hub needed, this antique-style bulb is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant and can be controlled with the Kasa Smart app on iOS and Android devices.

Best Recessed Smart Bulb

Perfect for basements or rooms with low ceilings, these recessed smart bulbs from Philips are the way to go. Unlike other Philips Hue bulbs with over 16 million colors to choose from, this bulb focuses on tunable white lights with 50,000 different shades.

AMAZON

Philips Hue White Ambiance Recessed LED Smart Bulbs (2-Pack)

$44.99

If you have recessed lighting and want to stick to tunable white lights rather than an (almost) overwhelming multi-color bulb, try Philips Hue White Ambiance bulbs. Similar to our Best Overall pick (but with 50,000 shades of white light to choose from), these can be voice-controlled through smart speakers like an Amazon Echo or Google Nest or on the Hue Bluetooth app.

Best Outdoor Smart Bulb

Take your smart lighting outside with these weatherproof bulbs. Ideal for flood lights, they can be controlled on an app or with Alexa and Google Home devices and have color-changing options from white lights to millions of colors.

AMAZON

Cree Lighting Connected Max Smart LED Bulb

$19.99

Smart lighting isn't only for indoors — you can use them outside, too. The Cree Lighting Connected Max Smart LED Bulb makes the perfect floodlights that you can control with an app or voice assistant. With this bulb, you can choose several shades of white light, millions of colors, and automate your lights to reflect natural sunlight. Plus, the bulbs are weatherproof to withstand all seasons.

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy