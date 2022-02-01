The Best Smart Bulbs on Amazon to Upgrade Your Lighting

If you've ever wanted to upgrade your space with smart home devices, lighting is one of the easiest ways to do so. Smart bulbs are small (and typically more affordable) options that allow you to automate your home lighting, so you can control them with simple voice commands or on a convenient app. Whether you want dimmable white lights or multicolor styles on a budget, check out the best smart light bulbs on Amazon below.

Best Overall

One of the most well-known smart light bulbs on the market, the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart LED Bulb offers 16 million colors to set the mood, is Bluetooth and Zigbee compatible, and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. With this dimmable, smart LED option, you can use preset light modes or create your own and control up to 10 smart bulbs on the Hue Bluetooth app or up to 50 with the Hue Hub ecosystem. They're also available in packs of one, two, three, or four, and in three lumen options, including 65 watts, 75 watts, and 100 watts.

Best Budget

Sengled is a more affordable smart LED light bulb on Amazon that's packed with smart home features. It's simple to set up, has 16 million color options, and has a range of tunable whites and color temperatures — from warm to soft white. You can access all Sengled has to offer with an opp or you can use the voice control option with Alexa (unfortunately, it's not compatible with Google Home devices). If you want to learn more about this budget-friendly pick, check out our Sengled Smart Bulb review.

Best Vintage-Inspired Smart Bulb

Go for a vintage look with the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Filament Bulb. With a soft white light and no hub needed, this antique-style bulb is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant and can be controlled with the Kasa Smart app on iOS and Android devices.

Best Recessed Smart Bulb

If you have recessed lighting and want to stick to tunable white lights rather than an (almost) overwhelming multi-color bulb, try Philips Hue White Ambiance bulbs. Similar to our Best Overall pick (but with 50,000 shades of white light to choose from), these can be voice-controlled through smart speakers like an Amazon Echo or Google Nest or on the Hue Bluetooth app.

Best Outdoor Smart Bulb

Smart lighting isn't only for indoors — you can use them outside, too. The Cree Lighting Connected Max Smart LED Bulb makes the perfect floodlights that you can control with an app or voice assistant. With this bulb, you can choose several shades of white light, millions of colors, and automate your lights to reflect natural sunlight. Plus, the bulbs are weatherproof to withstand all seasons.