Have you been wanting to make your own candles? Once you try it for the first time you will quickly become addicted! The perfect style to start with are taper candles — ribbed, twisted, and plain are just some of the designs you can create. While you can find similar candles in stores, there is something so incredibly special about making your own handmade candles. We love placing these on a dining room table, a fireplace mantel, or a coffee table in cute candle holders.