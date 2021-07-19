How to Press Lovely Florals Onto Taper Candles

Step 1

Either purchase pressed flowers, or press your own with a heavy book or flower press. For best results, you should plan to press them at least two weeks in advance. However, there are a few hacks out there, using a microwave or iron, if you want to speed up the process. We haven't tried them ourselves, but essentially you place the flowers between sheets of parchment paper, and either microwave them on low under a heavy plate for 30-second increments, or iron them on a flat surface for 15-second increments, until flat and dry.