I Tried Vitruvi's Luxe $179 Diffuser — Here's My Honest Review

When it comes to relaxing at home, essential oil diffusers are practically a must-have. Not only do they help your home smell absolutely amazing, but aromatherapy is a perfect way to help you sleep or wind down after a long day.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

With a quick Google search for the best diffusers, you're bound to see Vitruvi pop up. The design-forward brand blends natural essential oils with stunning products to bring you the ultimate aroma experience at home. The brand has a small selection of tried-and-true bestsellers, but I wanted to put the latest model — the Vitruvi Move — to the test. Scroll through for my honest review and everything you need to know about this tiny, portable diffuser.

​​(While I did receive the Vitruvi Move Diffuser in exchange for an honest review, all of the following thoughts and opinions expressed below are my own and are not influenced by Vitruvi, in any way.)​

Specs

The Vitruvi Move ($179) is a sleek and modern cordless essential oil diffuser that lets you spread your favorite scents all over your home. It has a stunning matte metal finish and BPA-free plastic reservoir, with run times of a consistent mist for four hours and intermittent mist for eight hours. At 7.4 inches tall, 3 inches wide, and only 1.2 pounds, the ultrasonic machine is compact and lightweight. Although small, it has a diffusing capacity of up to 500 square feet. It also features an auto shut-off when the timer is up, the water runs out, or the lid is removed.

As for the battery life, one charge lasts through one full use cycle of either four hours of consistent mist or eight hours of intermittent mist. You can use it while it's plugged in, but you can also opt to use its portable charging pad to extend its battery life without the need for outlets. It's also covered by a one-year warranty.

Advertisement

Pros

To no surprise, my favorite thing about the Vitruvi Move is how truly portable it is. Over the summer, I brought it outside with ease and used it to diffuse a mix of mosquito-repelling essential oils. On mornings when I need a little extra self-care, I'll place it on the floor near my yoga mat to get an extra dose of my go-to scent, lavender. And when it's not in use, I don't feel the need to hide it away in a drawer or my closet since it blends in seamlessly with my decor. It's also super quiet compared to other diffusers I've tried.

Cons

The biggest con is the price. At $179, it's definitely a "treat yourself" kind of purchase. And while I love the colorways it's available in, they're more neutral and might not be a great fit for someone who wants bright pops of color. The diffuser also only has two mist settings, making your options quite limited.

Verdict

Out of all the essential oil diffusers I've tried, the Vitruvi Move is one of my favorites. It's sleek, portable, and isn't limited to an outlet. I opted for a Fog (a smokey gray), but it also comes in six other colors, including white, black, terracotta, charm, willow, and chestnut. Treat yourself or a loved one to this modern diffuser and shop Vitruvi below.