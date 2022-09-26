7 Pumpkin Candles on Amazon That’ll Get You Fall-Ready in No Time

We love a fall-scented candle as much as the next person, but there's nothing like pumpkin to really get in the spirit of the season. Between the warm spicy fragrance and the comforting glow of the candlelight, you can't go wrong with adding a pumpkin candle to your space. And we're here to help you do just that by rounding up our favorite pumpkin-scented candle on Amazon below.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Small Batch

This hand-poured candle from Homesick will have you thinking of crisp fall weather and weekend trips to the pumpkin patch with notes of pumpkin, nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon, clove, vanilla, tonka bean, and sugar.

Best Luxury

Go full glam this fall with a luxury pumpkin-scented candle from Capri Blue. On top of its chic vessel with a champagne glitter finish, you can enjoy the sweet smell of white pumpkin, gingersnap, and whipped vanilla.

Advertisement

Best for Gifting

Here's another luxury pumpkin-scented candle that's perfect for gifting to autumn-loving friends and family. Thanks to its sleek packaging and fall blend of pumpkin, masala chai, cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon, it makes a great present for housewarmings, fall birthdays, and more.

Advertisement

Best Long-Burning

If you're a true pumpkin lover and want a candle that will last you all season long, look no further than the 22-ounce option from Yankee Candle. With over 110 hours of burn time, this pick will give you hours upon hours of that cozy fall fragrance.

Best Pumpkin-Shaped

The only thing better than a fall candle is one that looks ​and​ smells like pumpkin. Available in a set of three, these candles make great fall decor that you can burn, use as fun accents on tabletops, or give as gifts.

Advertisement

Best for Odors

While most candles help hide any unwanted home odors, this heavy-duty candle eliminates 95% of smells from pets, smoke, and food. And the best part? It smells like pumpkin spice.

Best for Homes With Pets

Looking for a pet-safe candle this fall? Try this pick from One Fur All. It's made from 100% soy wax, eliminates pet odors, and smells like sweet, calming pumpkin.