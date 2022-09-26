7 Pumpkin Candles on Amazon That’ll Get You Fall-Ready in No Time

By Pauline Lacsamana September 26, 2022
See More Photos

We love a fall-scented candle as much as the next person, but there's nothing like pumpkin to really get in the spirit of the season. Between the warm spicy fragrance and the comforting glow of the candlelight, you can't go wrong with adding a pumpkin candle to your space. And we're here to help you do just that by rounding up our favorite pumpkin-scented candle on Amazon below.

Best Small Batch

Hand-poured in the U.S. with notes of pumpkin and nutmeg, this candle will have you thinking of classic fall days with a PSL in one hand and freshly picking pumpkin in the other.

Homesick Premium Pumpkin Picking Scented Candle

$26.35

This hand-poured candle from Homesick will have you thinking of crisp fall weather and weekend trips to the pumpkin patch with notes of pumpkin, nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon, clove, vanilla, tonka bean, and sugar.

Best Luxury

Make the classic pumpkin scent a luxury experience with the Capri Blue candle, which not only smells amazing but looks chic, too.

Capri Blue Pumpkin Dulce Glam Candle

$32.00

Go full glam this fall with a luxury pumpkin-scented candle from Capri Blue. On top of its chic vessel with a champagne glitter finish, you can enjoy the sweet smell of white pumpkin, gingersnap, and whipped vanilla.

Best for Gifting

Luxury fragrance at its finest, the NEST pumpkin candle has an elevated fall scent with festive (and gift-ready) packaging to match.

NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Scented Classic Candle

$46.00

Here's another luxury pumpkin-scented candle that's perfect for gifting to autumn-loving friends and family. Thanks to its sleek packaging and fall blend of pumpkin, masala chai, cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon, it makes a great present for housewarmings, fall birthdays, and more.

Best Long-Burning

Get the most out of pumpkin season with this 22-ounce find from Yankee Candle with over 110 hours of burn time.

Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Scented Candle

$14.30

If you're a true pumpkin lover and want a candle that will last you all season long, look no further than the 22-ounce option from Yankee Candle. With over 110 hours of burn time, this pick will give you hours upon hours of that cozy fall fragrance.

Best Pumpkin-Shaped

This three-piece candle set is great for gifting, fall tablescapes, and creating nothing but cozy vibes.

FUND AMLIGHT Fall Pumpkin Shaped Candles (set of 3)

$29.99

The only thing better than a fall candle is one that looks ​and​ smells like pumpkin. Available in a set of three, these candles make great fall decor that you can burn, use as fun accents on tabletops, or give as gifts.

Best for Odors

Use this candle to cover up any unwanted scents with the sweet smells of pumpkin spice.

Dianne's Custom Candles Pumpkin Spice Candle

$14.75

While most candles help hide any unwanted home odors, this heavy-duty candle eliminates 95% of smells from pets, smoke, and food. And the best part? It smells like pumpkin spice.

Best for Homes With Pets

Made from 100% soy wax and non-toxic ingredients, this is a candle both humans and pets can enjoy.

One Fur All Pumpkin Spice Pet House Candle

$22.99

Looking for a pet-safe candle this fall? Try this pick from One Fur All. It's made from 100% soy wax, eliminates pet odors, and smells like sweet, calming pumpkin.

