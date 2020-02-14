DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).

Caning is everywhere right now — from store bought furniture to DIY projects. It is classic and never goes out of style. So, for this project, we decided to cover a glass vase in cane webbing (otherwise known as caning), and paired it with a mix of dried florals and grass. It's the perfect decor for your home or for a celebration.