21 Farmhouse Fall Decor Ideas That Will Take the Chill Off the Changing Seasons

Cooler temperatures, changing leaves, carving pumpkins ... these are a few of our favorite things. Yes, we're looking forward to fall, thank you very much, and we'll embrace the season for all it has to offer. Here at Hunker, that starts with getting our homes ready for the season, naturally.

Advertisement

Fall decor has a decidedly organic quality that emphasizes nature's of-the-moment offerings —branches, leaves, fruit, and of course, pumpkins — along with saturated hues such as red, orange, amber, olive green, and vibrant purple. While any design style would benefit from a dose of autumn's goodness, farmhouse style, with its inherently cozy and welcoming vibe, rustic undertone, and neutral color palette is the perfect backdrop to showcase all that fall has to offer. Whether you've started prepping your home for the changing season, or you're just gathering inspiration, check out the following 21 farmhouse fall decor ideas.

1. Decorate your mantel.

This high-contrast fireplace design already had a seasonally appropriate color palette working for it. But Shea of Studio McGee took the idea a bit further and added understated flourishes like a set of orange and black pennant flag banners, scattered miniature gourds, and autumnal blooms to complete the quaint fall mantel setup.

2. Feature pumpkins.

If you're looking for a less-is-more approach to the ubiquitous orange gourd, consider adopting neutral hues like Janelle Trinette. She employed this farmhouse fall decor idea around her hearth with a bounty of artfully arranged wood accents and white accessories for a rustic display flaunting harvest undertones.

3. Showcase a few items.

Whether you're indulging a bit more these days or turning to alcohol alternatives, your bar cart deserves a bit of fall flair, too. A few strategically placed pumpkins, a trio of copper tealight holders, and a vase of verdant clippings are all the farmhouse fall decor Ashley of Modern Glam used to give this beverage station a stylish makeover for the season.

Advertisement

4. Bring seasonal decor outside.

Now's the time to showcase your al fresco style by going all out on exterior spaces like front porches and patios. Spotted on Kirkland's, Allison from The Festive Farmhouse had the right idea with this curated take on farmhouse fall decorating that features a muted color palette, wall sconces adorned with harvest swag, rustic doormats, and a stocked metal firewood holder framing the double front doors.

5. Include fall colors.

Color can transform spaces as well as impart a specific vibe. So, if you're looking to infuse your modern farmhouse with that fall feeling, a surefire way to do just that is by introducing autumnal jewel tones such as ochre, red, green, and deep purple. This space by The Cottage Market cozies up an under-the-stairs nook by introducing plenty of rust-colored accessories, while an oversize bunch of fall leaves makes an eye-catching focal point.

6. Consider out-of-the box accessories.

This timeless entryway from Chango & Co. is void of cliché autumnal moments, yet still evokes fall vibes with a mix of earth-toned accessories including a collection of juju hats, an inlaid console table, and a bunch of seasonal flowers. A scalloped jute rug adds another layer of character.

Advertisement

7. Create a fall vignette.

If you prefer a more refined look for your farmhouse fall decor, embrace a streamlined approach to the season. Holli from Bees 'N Burlap used organic elements — golden foliage, white feathers, and red pears — to create cozy and seasonally appropriate vignettes throughout this elegant living room.

8. Highlight of-the-moment foliage.

Follow Amber Lewis's lead and use a simple bouquet in an eye-catching hue to create dramatic picture-worthy moments on accent tables, coffee tables, and consoles.

9. Use firewood as a decorative element.

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

Keep firewood on full display for an easy-to-achieve fall feeling that imparts a welcome cabin vibe. Plus, a stocked fireplace means you'll be fully prepped when those cool nights hit.

10. Incorporate texture.

If there's a surefire way to incorporate autumnal vibes into a farmhouse bedroom, it's with textiles that are big on texture. Layer nubby fabrics that are irresistibly soft — like boucle, wool, and velvet — in fall colors like the dark terra cotta, gray, and cream bedding spotted in this hibernation-worthy setup by Lynda Gardener.

Advertisement

11. Include understated references to Halloween.

Steer clear of overtly predictable references to Halloween while still embracing the crowd-pleasing holiday with understated decor. For example, this front porch decked out with an assortment of orange, green, and white pumpkins, a scaled-down broom with accompanying sign, and a seasonal door adornment is a restrained nod to the festive occasion.

12. Emphasize a single color with a table centerpiece.

Think outside the typical cozy fall color palette and embrace less predictable tones for an elegant alternative. For example, a lush bouquet of lavender is all the table decor this muted dining room by Studio McGee needs, adding just the right amount of seasonal flair.

13. Add candles for cozy nights.

Take notes from Scandinavian design, which puts a premium on functional spaces with underlying warmth, and scatter candles throughout your home as daylight becomes scarce. If you're feeling crafty, challenge yourself to a little DIY project. The brass backdrop on this piece of wall decor magnifies the flame for extra shine, and a bowl of tangerines adds a welcome dose of color.

Advertisement

14. Showcase seasonal hues.

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

If you prefer more of a subtle nod to the change in seasons, dip a toe into fall decor with an edited selection of aptly hued tableware, like the sienna ceramic mugs featured prominently on this shelfie.

15. Keep blankets and throws handy.

Transitioning to cooler temperatures calls for swapping accessories like pillows and blankets in fair-weather materials for their more substantial heavier gauge counterparts. Keep throws at the ready in easy-to-reach woven baskets or kick your organization game up a notch with a wall-mounted ladder like the one seen here.

16. Adorn utilitarian objects.

Don't overlook opportunities to add fall decor in unexpected places. Utilitarian items such as this coat rack in the home of Wendy from Heart of Wendy are prime locales for displaying fall decor such as dried flowers, wreaths, and wooden beads.

17. Decorate food stations.

Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker

Fall is the ultimate gathering season: Bedeck buffet displays with quintessential fall decor like ears of corn, pumpkins, and cranberries. An ebonized table adds depth and contrast to nibbles and drinks.

Advertisement

18. Include copper accents.

Although copper is a timeless finish that need not be saved just for the fall, its warmth and reflective quality look particularly fitting during the changing seasons. Stock your kitchen with copper pots and pans, as the team over at deVOL Kitchens did in this cook space, or add rust-hued metallic accessories to any other room for a welcome sheen that calls to mind shades of autumn.

19. Add earthy elements.

Monochromatic spaces can read as cold and unapproachable. Sprinkle in organic accessories for warmth and a hard-to-resist organic vibe that adds loads of contrast. This refined vignette includes a smattering of seasonal elements — wooden beads, dried florals, and an assortment of candles — for a welcome dose of rustic character that goes so well with fall's back-to-nature vibe.

20. Dress up your table.

Rethink the idea of a fall table with a runner that's literally good enough to eat. Instead of traditional burlap, wood slices, and greenery, the fall centerpiece showcased on this dining table is strictly composed of produce. Hunker contributor Trisha Sprouse went with apples, pears, grapes, and squash, but you can choose any fruits and vegetables you want to add a hint of seasonal warmth.

Advertisement

21. Give a fall wreath the starring role.

What better way to show off the vibrant autumnal shades found in nature than with a fall wreath? This number, flaunting dry yellow foliage, is a stylish ​and​ budget-conscious piece of wall decor that's guaranteed to make a statement in any room or on your front door.