7 Fall Tablescape Ideas We’re Stealing From Instagram

The moment fall starts, all we want is to be surrounded by coziness and comfort — and that applies to every room in the house. In the dining room, specifically, we love to curate a fall tablescape that will look right at home next to all our autumn baked goods. Fortunately, Instagram is ripe with inspiration for dining room tables that look like the epitome of the fall season.

Advertisement

Below, take a look at some of the fall tablescape ideas we will be stealing from Instagram. Now, we're off to the craft store with a warm beverage in hand!

1. A Gothic Twist

Courtesy of @thecozyfarmhouse on Instagram, we're now dreaming of gothic fall tablescapes. We especially love how they paired black vases and tableware with more rustic wood and neutral elements.

2. Pops of Color

On the other side of the spectrum, we have this happiness-inducing tablescape from @june_and_dot. Between the pastel orange accents, brightly colored flowers, and tapered candles that add height, we can't get enough.

3. The Simpler, the Better

User @ruiko_a proves that fall tablescapes don't need to require a lot of fuss. We're especially loving the white and gold striped dishes paired with a DIY wood and white pumpkin centerpiece. Oh, and don't forget the candelabra!

4. Think Pink

If you're not a fan of traditional fall decor, follow in @decoratordiva1's footsteps by replacing pumpkins with pears and pampas grass. As for the color scheme, the creator went with blush pink, white, gold, and brown to create something you wouldn't ordinarily expect for fall.

Advertisement

5. Go Green

Aside from the fact that they incorporated a cheese board into their table decor, we love how @itsmek8bb welcomed in the green of Mother Nature. The eucalyptus paired with sprigs of rosemary and luscious green grapes is absolutely genius.

6. Play With Magenta

You might not immediately think of magenta as a fall color, but once you see it paired with brown, green, and pink, it all makes sense. This table design from @homesandseasons is a perfect example and reminds us of a cozy gingerbread house. (Plus, the turtle decor is adorable!)

7. Embrace Silver

The color of autumn leaves might automatically make you think of gold, but don't be afraid to adopt a silver decor scheme. On their tablescape, @table_with_taste does a wonderful job of pairing silver with blue, white, and a bit of yellow to create a space that feels both antique and regal at the same time.