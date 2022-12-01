14 Thanksgiving Color Palettes Bursting With Autumnal Charm

The last few months of the year bring a lot of change and quite a few holidays. As such, when Halloween comes to an end, some choose to swap their black and orange color scheme for red and green or silver and blue in anticipation of December. However, why not make Thanksgiving a little extra special by giving the holiday its own festive color palette?

Many associate neutral schemes — including shades of brown, deep red, earthy green, and burnt orange — with Thanksgiving. The autumnal hues match the changing leaves outside and bring a sense of warmth and familiarity to your home. While there is nothing wrong with a classic palette, you can also branch out and try something less traditional.

Need a little color inspiration? We've got you covered. Ahead, you'll find a whole host of festive ideas that will help you celebrate Thanksgiving in style.

14 Thanksgiving Color Schemes That Will Transform Your Space

1. Charcoal Gray and Brown

Earth tones will look beautiful no matter how you incorporate them into your home. Follow the lead of Studio McGee and punctuate your space with a chocolate brown and charcoal gray color combo. The moody duo really amps up the drama of this Thanksgiving table.

2. Marigold, Green, and Brown

Marigold yellow and green are quintessential fall colors that you shouldn't be afraid to bring into your space, especially since a little goes a long way. Think fall-inspired floral arrangements or decorative wreaths, like the one showcased in this setup. Temper the vibrant hues and add a cozy note with dark brown pieces of furniture and decor.

3. Mauve, Copper, and Beige

And speaking of decorative wreaths, this one is a stunner, thanks in part to its romantic color scheme. This Thanksgiving, if you're looking for a moody vibe that still feels warm, try pairing rich shades, such as mauve and copper, with a neutral hue, such as beige. You can actually make the exact same crescent moon wreath for your own home with this easy DIY project.

4. Burgundy, Burnt Orange, and Gold

A classic color palette like the one used by House Seven Design for this tablescape will make your home feel oh-so-inviting. Start off with a neutral runner and weave in pops of burnt orange and burgundy using linen napkins, dinnerware, and an eye-catching Thanksgiving centerpiece. If you want to incorporate the scheme throughout the rest of your home, consider hanging a wreath or two or swapping out your usual throw blankets and decorative pillows.

5. Burgundy and Green

Bring the outside in by incorporating deep red and rich green colors into your Thanksgiving home decor. It's a timeless combo that will mix well with many other colors, as proven by Dabito from Old Brand New. The best part? Wine-inspired hues — like the dark red amaranth floral arrangement spotted in this setup — blend seamlessly with Christmas decor, too.

6. Navy Blue, Orange, and Forest Green

If you prefer traditional fall decorating ideas, then you're going to love this tablescape from House Seven Design. It includes classic elements, such as lush greenery and an assortment of mini pumpkins, as well as an unexpected dash of navy blue. The dark shade acts as a subtle backdrop, allowing the more vibrant hues to stand out. Gold flatware completes the festive table settings with a hint of sparkle.

7. Tan, Cream, and Light Yellow

You don't have to go all in on burnt oranges and deep reds to celebrate the season. A neutral color scheme can be just as effective. For example, this dreamy vignette made up of wooden beads, a pair of taper candles, and a glass cloche filled with dried florals feels equally festive and worthy of a special occasion.

8. White, Cream, and Brown

This very chic yet simple look makes the perfect Thanksgiving color palette. Layer shades of white around your home and mix in wood decorations. Think wooden napkin rings, cutting boards, bowls, pine cones, or wood slice chargers for each place setting at the dining table. Crystal from A Pumpkin and a Princess shows us how it's done with this perfectly styled vignette.

9. Green, Brown, and Orange

Stick with natural tones such as orange, brown, and green if you want to recreate this elegant Thanksgiving table idea by Destiny from Just Destiny Home. Draw inspiration from the food on your table — yellow squash, orange carrots, and green veggies. This color scheme looks stunning for a tablescape, but it would look just as beautiful in any room of the house. Use accent pieces such as pillows, blankets, artwork, and floral arrangements to help you weave the colors into your space seamlessly.

10. Forest Green and Emerald Green

At first glance, you might think that this color scheme feels more suited for Christmas than Thanksgiving. However, mixed shades of green can add a lot of autumnal charm to your space. Follow the lead of this striking setup crafted by Color Theory Collective and showcased on Ruffled and pair natural foliage with a variety of textures flaunting verdant hues. Here, a forest green tablecloth provides a subdued backdrop for the more vibrant emerald runner and organic greenery. The result? A tonal and moody approach that's bursting with drama.

11. Pink, White, and Gold

Even though pink may not seem like a Thanksgiving color scheme, this picture-perfect tablescape from Ashley Rose of Sugar & Cloth proves otherwise. Take notes of the stylish display and pair a subdued dusty rose shade with neutral hues, such as white and cream. Throw in some gold accents for a little extra flair.

"I love to start with blush and pale pink tones mixed with winter whites and creams; accents of glamorous bronze and gold tie the look together," says Kathy Kuo, founder and CEO of Kathy Kuo Home. "Finally, a seasonal floral centerpiece with plenty of vibrant greenery provides a lovely visual contrast."

12. Brown and Yellow

Image Credit: Lindsay Kindelon See More Photos

Some combination of brown and yellow is probably the first color palette that comes to mind when you think about Thanksgiving. And who can blame you — the two colors make a stunning pair, as proven by this festive tablescape. There's no harm in taking the traditional route and sticking with what you already know. Besides, you can always throw in a new piece or two if you want to mix things up a bit.

13. Plum, Lilac, Orange, and Amber

If you really want to make an impression and wow your guests, pair amber with a deep shade of plum and vibrant orange. Emily of From China Village used the unexpected trio to deck out this dining table, and it looks positively radiant. If you want to go for a moodier look, pull in some rich jewel tones, such as emerald green or sapphire blue.

14. Black, Crimson Red, and Gold

Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker See More Photos

There's no denying that black and red make a bold combination, but the duo also adds a modern edge and will instantly amp up the drama in any space. If you already have a moody interior, such as a black dining room or living room, you're already halfway there. Just punctuate your space with a few crimson red and burnt orange accents. Bonus: This color scheme will work beautifully for Christmas, too.

The Best Color Combinations to Celebrate Thanksgiving

As you get ready to decorate for the holidays, don't forget about Thanksgiving. The autumnal celebration deserves a color palette all its own. Keep in mind that beautiful Thanksgiving schemes can be traditional with shades of yellow, orange, and brown, or they can be somewhat unexpected. Either way, be sure to pick a theme that feels warm, inviting, and just a little bit special.

If you know you're going to redecorate for Christmas the day after Thanksgiving, stick to quick and easy ideas, such as swapping out accent pillows, throws, floral arrangements, and any other pieces of decor. Consider investing in a few elements that will work with more than one holiday, such as candles or twinkle lights. And if you are feeling overwhelmed by the idea of a Thanksgiving color scheme, limit it to one room or a small area, like the dining table.

