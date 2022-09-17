10 Halloween Color Schemes That Go Beyond Orange and Black

Spooky season is coming, and before we know it, it'll be time to start thinking about decorating for Halloween. While we commonly associate the colors orange and black with the candy-filled holiday, it turns out that there are plenty of other hues that you can use instead.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

"I tend to lean towards more of a natural approach when it comes to decorating for Halloween, incorporating lots of candle-lit lanterns and fall foliage to give the space festive flair that complements the existing design," says interior designer Jennifer Hunter. "I always love incorporating deep, regal purples into my Halloween decor, with baby boo pumpkins, to pull in hues of greens and creams in an organic way."

Advertisement

The trick to selecting a Halloween color palette is finding the balance between making your space feel festive and staying true to your design style. The good news, is that no matter what palette you choose, it's easy to outfit your home for All Hallows' Eve with the right decorative touches. Think a terrifyingly gorgeous tablescape, a spooktacular mantel display, or a hauntingly beautiful entryway console, for example.

Advertisement

Below you'll find a handful of Halloween color schemes that are far from cheesy and go beyond the traditional orange and black combo.

10 Unexpected Halloween Color Schemes

1. Black and Gold

Many of us decorate with black and gold year-round, and it's easy enough to incorporate some seasonal accessories while adapting everyday pieces so that they read "Halloween." For instance, Gwen from The Makerista gave her existing moody black dining room a chilling makeover with the help of a festive table runner. The centerpiece features an assortment of candleholders, bones, and Spanish moss strewn down the length of the table. Glass cloches displaying butterflies and a gold candelabra chandelier above add to the spooky old-world vibe.

Advertisement

2. Blush Pink and Black

If you're wild about the color pink and can't imagine not incorporating it into your party decor, then, by all means, go for it! Here, blush pink pumpkins and leaf-shaped placemats look excellent alongside more traditional black skeleton plates, which add an edgy touch to this otherwise sweet tablescape by blogger Summer Adams.

Advertisement

3. Teal, Black, and White

This setup by blogger Tiffany Hernandez proves that blue is a color that can be used all year long; you just need to get creative in your presentation. Faux flowers dyed a vibrant shade of teal pop against seasonal black and white accents. And bonus: The blue-green blooms can be reused come summertime, making them a smart option if you'd like to cut down on your holiday decor.

Advertisement

4. Hot Pink, Black, and White

Blogger Jennifer Griffin of Dimples and Tangles incorporated hot pink and black Halloween decor all throughout her home, both inside and out. Outdoors, black and white pumpkins adorned with pink ribbon add a charming touch to the front stoop. Inside, hot pink accessories of all kinds add pep to a traditional black and white table design. Who says Halloween decor can't be a bit eclectic?

Advertisement

5. Earth Tones

There's no need to introduce traditional orange jack-o-lanterns into your holiday decor if neutral earth tones are more your style. For instance, the decorative pumpkins in blogger Ruth Matthews' home are similar in color to fall leaves and complement the leafy garland hanging on the mantel. A setup like this one can be left on display through Thanksgiving thanks to its subtle nature.

Advertisement

6. Black and White

Who knew that the little houses you set out at Christmastime can be turned into Halloween decor, too? Make like blogger Michelle Robinson and simply group them with spookier items to create your own little haunted township. This black and white color combo would look great in any neutral living room or dining room.

7. Hunter Green and Black

You may think of green as a spring-like color but you can definitely make it work for Halloween, too — especially if you already have a room flaunting a dark shade of the verdant hue. For instance, in this reading room belonging to Chris and Julia of Chris Loves Julia, the hunter-green walls provide a perfectly moody backdrop for hair-raising pieces of decor. The wood shelves make displaying festive fare — such as cobwebs, birds, pumpkins, blood-soaked candles, black cats, and a skull — a breeze.

8. Gray, White, and Black

Prefer a Halloween display that's a bit more subtle? Then follow the lead of Abi from These Four Walls. In the creative's living room, a combination of light gray walls and white trim make for a calm and relaxing space to await trick-or-treaters. The fireplace mantel and hearth are decked out with a dash of festive flair represented by an assortment of gray, black, and white pumpkins, votive candles, and a hint of greenery.

9. Burgundy, Ivory, and Black

Put a modern spin on the bright shade of red that's often spotted during Halloween, by opting for its moodier cousin, burgundy, instead. Andy Layne of the Honey Bee incorporated a fall-inspired floral arrangement flaunting the decadent hue, alongside a skull, a couple of spiders, ivory pumpkins, and a black candle on their coffee table. The display is simple and yet oh-so-moody.

10. Black, White, and Brown

Shades of brown are always a welcome touch, but that's especially true during the fall season. In this dining room setup by Jenna of Jenna Sue Design Co. brown chairs and a rustic wood table provide a warm and earthy base for the moody tablescape. Here, a piece of black fabric topped with Spanish moss acts as the runner, while an assortment of clear and amber glass bottles and candleholders along with branches, birds, and black tapers provide a stylishly creepy centerpiece.

The Best Color Combinations to Celebrate Halloween

While we have nothing against the classic black and orange duo, it isn't the only way to transform your home for the spooky season. Today, there are so many other ways to decorate for the holiday — whether you dig neutrals or love to go bold, there's an unexpected Halloween color scheme for you.

Remember that you can adapt existing pieces of home decor, or shop around for seasonal touches, to complete your bone-chilling scheme. No matter which route you choose, just be sure to have fun and stay true to your design aesthetic.

Before you get started, here's a quick recap of our favorite unexpected Halloween color combos:

Black and gold

Blush pink and black

Teal, black, and white

Hot pink, black, and white

Earth tones

Black and white

Hunter green and black

Gray, white, and black

Burgundy, ivory, and black

Black, white, and brown