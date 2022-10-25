These 18 Halloween-Themed Bar Decorating Ideas Are Scary Good

Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker See More Photos

When spooky season rolls around, there's nothing better than decorating your home for Halloween. From ghosts and goblins to pumpkins and spiderwebs, the festive options are seemingly limitless — and with so many options to choose from, you can get really creative. Now, if you're wondering how to weave a few ghoulish accents into your existing space, you're not alone. It can help to start small and focus your efforts on one particular area, such as your home bar. Not only will this idea keep the creepy accents from overtaking your stylish abode, but it will be especially handy if you plan on hosting a Halloween party. Whether your cocktail station is in the form of a full-on wet bar, bar cart, table, or cabinet, there are loads of fun and easy ways to decorate your setup.

Need some inspiration? Scroll on for bone-chillingly festive decor ideas guaranteed to transform your home bar.

18 Halloween-Themed Bar Decorating Ideas

1. Stick to a moody color palette.

Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker See More Photos

Calling all dark and moody color lovers, this one's for you. Perhaps you've been thinking of giving a room in your home a dramatic makeover or maybe you've already taken the plunge and painted your walls in a rich shade such as navy, brown, or black. Either way, the bold color will act as the perfect backdrop for a Halloween-inspired bar setup. Here, a black bar cart blends in seamlessly with the inky wall behind it, allowing the red and brass accents to really shine. The seasonal gourds, creepy skulls, and festive cookies complete the moody cocktail station.

2. Add a couple of creepy busts.

The white busts perched alongside this rustic bar are giving us haunted house vibes, especially when paired with dried florals, petrified wood, and old barstools. You can recreate the look in your own home with similar props — most of which you should be able to find at your local antique shop or flea market.

3. Let bats fly.

While this gold bar cart belonging to Emily from Little House of Chic has all the proper Halloween accoutrement — including spooky portraits, black candles, and crows — the creative takes it one step further by adding bats to the mix. We'd say this setup is the definition of terrifyingly chic.

4. Throw in some cobwebs.

Andee Layne of The Honeybee managed to turn this built-in cabinet into the perfect Halloween-themed bar. In addition to all of the appropriate spirits and glassware, the blogger threw in a few spiderwebs, a skull or two, creepy birds, and a skeleton hand. A neon sign that reads "Boo!" says it all.

5. Embrace a playful theme.

In addition to a wave of nostalgia, the movie ‌Hocus Pocus 2‌ has also provided us with some fun family-friendly inspiration. For instance, Natalie from Fern and Maple Style gave this bar cart a Sanderson Sisters makeover with the help of a caldron filled with eyeballs and pumpkins adorned with the words "amok" and "my lucky rat tails" (which are two lines from the film). While this bar cart is non-alcoholic, you could easily throw in something a little stronger.

6. Display dark florals.

A minimalist bar cart styling idea can get a seriously spooky update with the right floral arrangement, as proven here by Danielle Gervino. Here, a vase filled with black foliage and red roses is the star of the show, while the rest of the Halloween decor remains rather minimal. Besides cocktail glasses and a bottle of bubbly, all you need are a few key elements to complete the terrifying scene.

7. Invest in a life-size skeleton.

If you really want to craft a hair-raising drinks station, invest in a life-size skeleton. Hiliary from Home by Hiliary did just that, even giving it a bow tie and party hat to lighten the mood. The bar cart sticks to a traditional black and orange color scheme and features all the spooky decorations that one expects to see at Halloween — from bats to spiders to jack-o-lanterns and on-theme wall art.

8. Add wall art.

And speaking of artwork, it seems that Amber from The Pink Millennial agrees that it's a great way to celebrate Halloween. This festive bar cart showcases a graphic print featuring the words "pick your poison" as well as a print showcasing a witch's feet. The rest of the bar cart decor flaunts an orange and black color scheme, which pairs perfectly with the lustrous copper shaker, mugs, and ice bucket.

9. Consider orange fairy lights.

When it comes to decorating a Halloween-themed bar cart, there are the go-to's such as pumpkins, spiders, and bats, oh my! But the fun doesn't have to stop there. Follow the lead of blogger Natalie Christina and throw in some orange-colored fairy lights, too. The luminous touch highlights the fall-inspired bar cart, giving it a warm, intoxicating glow.

10. Don't forget to add pumpkins.

If scary decor including spiders and bats really isn't your thing, opt for autumnal flair instead for your home bar. Blogger Sabrina Tan took a harvest-themed route with her bar cart by adding an assortment of colorful pumpkins alongside some faux fall leaves. Use a letter board to announce Halloween-themed drink specials, share a cocktail recipe, or convey a playful message.

11. Light a few candles for ambiance.

No matter the occasion, one surefire way to set the mood is with candlelight. For instance, this eerie bar cart setup by Miranda Schroeder is made so much better thanks to the flickering flames. The warm glow provides just enough illumination to see the cauldron of bats, creepy flower arrangement, and blood-red cocktails.

12. Swap liquor bottles for potion bottles.

If you really want to go the extra mile when it comes to styling your home bar for Halloween, consider swapping the alcohol bottles (or just the labels) for vintage-looking jars with poison or potion labels on them. That's precisely what Kasey from SBK Living did to transform her bar table into a creepy apothecary. The old-school candelabra with black candles, birds, skulls, spiders, and black florals complete the bone-chilling display.

13. Don't forget the Halloween candy.

Don't reserve all of the candy for trick-or-treaters. Save some for the bar, too! Fill up glass jars with traditional Halloween treats like candy corn or peanut butter cups to give your cocktail station a little extra color. Blogger Cella Jane made things even more whimsical with balloons that read "BOO," a skeleton wearing a witches hat, and of course, flying bats. It's all about balance.

14. Incorporate autumnal hues.

Nothing against orange and black, but the fall season offers an abundance of beautiful colors that can also be showcased during Halloween. Blogger Alyse Warren has the right idea. For this bar cart, she decided to forgo the traditional color scheme in favor of shades such as red and yellow. While the fall floral arrangement, basket of apples, copper accents, and carafes filled with a red beverage of choice (such as cranberry juice or bloody mary mix) do most of the heavy lifting, a black netted runner and some dry ice offer a hint of spooky flair.

15. Take it outdoors.

Continue the bash in the backyard with the help of an outdoor-friendly Halloween bar cart like this one by Tracey from Porch Daydreamer. The DIY trolley features an ice bucket with a wicked witch's legs sticking out, a broom, and a hat, resulting in a display that will wow both kids and parents alike.

16. Add gothic glamour.

"Double double toil and trouble!" This witch's brew-themed bar cart, showcased on Style Me Pretty by Lauren Prattes Styling and Events, is simply stunning. Instead of a cauldron, the signature cocktail is served from an oversize beaker into black wine glasses. A moody floral arrangement, black books, a headstone, creepy birds, potion bottles, flickering candles, and, last but not least, a black periodic chart, are all the ingredients you need to craft a festive drink station.

17. Make use of signage.

This small bar cabinet proves that less can be more, especially with minimal space to house bottles, glassware, barware, and decor. Blogger By Lynny made good use of the empty wall space above, choosing to showcase a glowing neon sign that reads "Cheers" and another sign that reads "Boo." A small pumpkin, a few bats, and some black branches complement the tiny setup.

18. Throw in a hint of pink.

Forget Christmas villages. This bar cart by Joan of 2 Ladies & A Chair fully embraces the Halloweentown mentality with black haunted houses, skulls, potion bottles, and a flashy "Happy Halloween" sign. The color pink is added to the black-and-white scheme instead of traditional orange, offering a sweet note to the bone-chilling display.