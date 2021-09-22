These Spooky IKEA Items Will Complete Your Halloween Decor

A little pumpkin decor here, some seasonal chocolate there, and Halloween is in full swing again. This magical time of the year calls for a few decor swaps, of course, so you can really get in the mood for spooky season.

Naturally, we often turn to IKEA for both affordable and chic items that will be a welcome addition to our spaces. And you can actually find a few gems that will up the Halloween vibe in your home. Whether you want to deck out your mantel or set the table for some creepy fun, we've got some suggestions for you.

Browse through our fave IKEA picks that just scream creepy-chic.

Of course, you can't go wrong with a few pumpkins. These finds are subtle yet perfect for your tablescape.

This decoration is a hoot (sorry, we had to).

The right lighting can really set the spooky mood.

This recent release is quirky but we can see it working for a creepy Halloween snack table. Especially since you can turn the light different colors, including ​red​.

Store some creepy trinkets in this glass dome for a festive look.

Light a few pumpkin spice-scented candles before you curl up and enjoy your favorite horror movie.

Okay, something about this all-black globe seems unsettling to us. Perfect for a Halloween scene!

A pop of orange here and there won't hurt, especially in the form of a stylish pillow cover.

A few, classic candlesticks will elevate your spooky get-together.

Finally, don't forget about the dinnerware. Extra points if you use these plates to present creepy dishes.