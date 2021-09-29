Amazon Handmade’s Best-Selling Fall Decor Is Finally Back

Fall decor is always better when there's a homemade touch. Handcrafted details can bring that homey, cozy, fall feeling to just about any piece.

Advertisement

For decor with a story, you can turn to Amazon Handmade, the retailer's community of working artisans bringing their products to your doorstep. And one of the platform's fan-favorite artists is back and ready to give your home an autumnal touch.

Last year, Your Heart's Content was one of Amazon's best sellers, selling through its inventory of poplar velvet pumpkins. This year the shop is back and restocked with a number of different sizes and a large array of colors. Grab a single pumpkin to add to your fall decor repertoire or stock up with one of their sets to cozy up your fall mantel.

Shop a few of our favorites now: