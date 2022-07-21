Home Depot Is Now Selling Upside-Down Christmas Trees for Halloween

Yes, Halloween is three months away and it's not even fall yet, but for those of us with spooky spirits, it's never too early to start preparing for All Hallows Eve. And hey, even if you want to start decorating now, no judgement! The world is going through a lot right now and if Halloween decor brings you joy, then so be it.

One item you'll want to add to your chilling Halloween wishlist is an upside-down Christmas tree, which has become a trend for both holidays in recent years. (Remember when Ariana Grande embraced the look in December 2018?) Right now, according to Totally The Bomb, Home Depot is also embracing the eerie tree with its black Costway Upside-Down Halloween Artificial Christmas Tree. For $153.30, the tree also comes with purple lights and mini ornaments shaped like pumpkins and skulls.

If you're looking to save, Home Depot is also selling a six-foot version for $89.55.

To keep with a more monochromatic theme, you could easily turn off or remove the purple lights. Plus, you can personalize the tree with your own Halloween ornaments. We're especially loving the set of six Current Candy Corn Ornaments priced at $15.99 on Amazon, or this adorable 10-pack of felt PeachPod Handmade Ghost Ornaments for $22.99.

We can't wait until October 31.