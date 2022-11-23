The Best Christmas Lights on Amazon to Brighten Up Your Holiday Home

By Carrie Carrollo November 23, 2022
When you're busy gift shopping, food prepping, and decorating for the holidays, the last thing you want to spend time on is choosing Christmas lights. While some people may think they're all the same, others may feel overwhelmed with the many options on the market these days. Between white and green wires, LED versus traditional string lights, and the many decorative variations available for Christmas trees and other surfaces, there are actually quite a few factors to consider. But that's where we come in.

Ahead, we've done the legwork for you and rounded up favorite holiday lights for every category, all available on Amazon. Keep scrolling to shop Amazon's best Christmas lights.

Best Overall

These LED Christmas lights do it all and then some. They offer 11 different lighting modes and four dimmable settings.

Brizled 65.67-Foot 200 LED 11-Function Christmas Lights

Looking for lights that do it all (and then some)? Allow us to introduce this set of Brizled LED Christmas lights — our pick for best overall. They offer a whopping 11 different lighting modes, four brightness levels, and a memory chip to set your favorite options.

Best Outdoor

A net of outdoor-friendly Christmas lights that easily cover any large surface — from bushes to trees to fences and beyond.

Dazzle Bright 360 LED Christmas Lights Net (12 by 5 feet)

You're probably wondering how those houses on your block cover all of their bushes and trees so seamlessly. Net lighting might be the answer. These outdoor-friendly lights make it quick and easy to cover your foliage or even a roof or fence.

Best Multicolor

Infuse your home with color with these multicolor Christmas lights. They’re under $20 and include a generous 64 feet of coverage.

SYLVANIA 64-Foot Mini Christmas Multicolor Lights

Want to infuse color in your holiday home? Multicolor lights are the answer, and they're a total classic too. We're big fans of these mini Christmas lights, which have 64 feet of colorful sparkle at a budget-friendly price.

Best White

Add instant warmth and holiday magic to your space with a set of soft white Christmas lights. They can be used indoors and outdoors, too.

BrizLabs 69.6-Foot Soft White Incandescent Christmas Lights

If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, these fan-favorite green wire lights will help you get there. They have over 3,000 positive reviews on Amazon and can be used anywhere indoors or outdoors. Plus, they're the perfect warm white shade that adds holiday magic to any space.

Best Icicle

Upgrade your curb appeal with twinkling LED icicle lights. They come with eight built-in lighting functions and patterns to suit your needs.

SANJICHA 360 LED Icicle Christmas Lights

Upgrade your festive curb appeal with classic icicle Christmas lights. They come ready to use with eight built-in functions, ranging from flashing twinkle patterns to a steady light. Oh, and they can also be used indoors.

Best LED

LED Christmas lights use less energy and last longer, too. This set is waterproof, includes eight built-in functions, and comes in 10 unique colors.

Home Lighting 66-Foot Decorative Mini Christmas Lights

Less energy? Check. Longer-lasting? Double check. Reap endless benefits with LED Christmas string lights like these. They're totally waterproof and offer eight unique lighting functions. Bonus: They're available in 10 different color options and combinations to match any holiday decor theme.

Best Fairy

These LED fairy lights sparkle, twinkle, and shine in 16 different colors. They’re the perfect choice to pair with daintier holiday decor.

Minetom 33-Foot Color-Changing LED Fairy String Lights

Put a daintier spin on classic Christmas lights and opt for color-changing fairy lights instead. Want even more of a special touch? Try an LED version, which offers 16 different lighting modes and comes with its own remote control.

