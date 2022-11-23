The Best Christmas Lights on Amazon to Brighten Up Your Holiday Home

When you're busy gift shopping, food prepping, and decorating for the holidays, the last thing you want to spend time on is choosing Christmas lights. While some people may think they're all the same, others may feel overwhelmed with the many options on the market these days. Between white and green wires, LED versus traditional string lights, and the many decorative variations available for Christmas trees and other surfaces, there are actually quite a few factors to consider. But that's where we come in.

Ahead, we've done the legwork for you and rounded up favorite holiday lights for every category, all available on Amazon. Keep scrolling to shop Amazon's best Christmas lights.

Best Overall

Looking for lights that do it all (and then some)? Allow us to introduce this set of Brizled LED Christmas lights — our pick for best overall. They offer a whopping 11 different lighting modes, four brightness levels, and a memory chip to set your favorite options.

Best Outdoor

You're probably wondering how those houses on your block cover all of their bushes and trees so seamlessly. Net lighting might be the answer. These outdoor-friendly lights make it quick and easy to cover your foliage or even a roof or fence.

Best Multicolor

Want to infuse color in your holiday home? Multicolor lights are the answer, and they're a total classic too. We're big fans of these mini Christmas lights, which have 64 feet of colorful sparkle at a budget-friendly price.

Best White

If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, these fan-favorite green wire lights will help you get there. They have over 3,000 positive reviews on Amazon and can be used anywhere indoors or outdoors. Plus, they're the perfect warm white shade that adds holiday magic to any space.

Best Icicle

Upgrade your festive curb appeal with classic icicle Christmas lights. They come ready to use with eight built-in functions, ranging from flashing twinkle patterns to a steady light. Oh, and they can also be used indoors.

Best LED

Less energy? Check. Longer-lasting? Double check. Reap endless benefits with LED Christmas string lights like these. They're totally waterproof and offer eight unique lighting functions. Bonus: They're available in 10 different color options and combinations to match any holiday decor theme.

Best Fairy

Put a daintier spin on classic Christmas lights and opt for color-changing fairy lights instead. Want even more of a special touch? Try an LED version, which offers 16 different lighting modes and comes with its own remote control.