The 6 Best Christmas Trees You Can Buy on Amazon

While there's nothing quite like the smell of a real Christmas tree, there's also nothing quite like the convenience and longevity of an artificial tree. Some are pre-lit for decorating ease, giving you time to focus on the Christmas decorations elsewhere in your home. Others have a dusting of "snow" on their branches for a true wintry look.

No matter what style of Christmas tree you're looking for, whether a robust (artificial) Dunhill fir for a double-height living room or a tiny tabletop tree for a small space, Amazon has a Christmas tree for you.

Best Overall

If it's a realistic artificial tree you seek, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better option than this blue spruce. Looks aside, we love that it comes in multiple heights (we've picked 7.5 feet as a mere suggestion) and both unlit and pre-lit in a variety of different lights, from warm white lights to multicolor LED lights. The tree also comes with a metal stand and fluffing gloves for an easy setup plus a storage bag for an easy take-down.

Best Budget

Many of the more authentic-looking artificial trees come at a higher price point, given the fact that they usually can last for years. But this north valley spruce has both a sense of realism and a reasonable price tag, plus it comes in different heights — all the way up to 16 feet tall. Its metal stand, however, is a little lackluster, but that's easily fixed with a good tree skirt.

Best Pre-Lit

Wrapping a tree in Christmas lights is no easy task; making sure they're perfectly spread out is quite the challenge. That's where pre-lit trees like this lifelike National Tree Company Dunhill fir come in. The LED lights change colors, from classic warm white light to multicolor lights.

Best for Small Spaces

Don't have a lot of square footage in your living room? Don't worry — pencil Christmas trees are a great way to enjoy the greenery and festivity of an evergreen without taking up a lot of space. This slim Douglas fir is pre-lit for decorating ease, and it comes in multiple heights to best fit your particular room.

Best Tabletop

If a pencil tree is still too big for your space, consider going even tinier with a mini tree that can sit on a tabletop. We love that this one by the National Tree Company has a gold burlap base for some pizzazz and that it comes pre-lit. Keep in mind that even though it's a smaller tree, it's still corded and not battery-operated.

Best Snowy

Want to bring the winter weather inside? Try an artificial Christmas tree frosted with "snow." If you happen to live in a wooded area where it really does snow, this is exactly what you might see outside after a winter storm. While we're fans of the traditional green and white combo, you can also get this Christmas tree in shades of pink, navy, and black — sans snow, unfortunately.