The 11 Best Tree Skirts to Update Your Holiday Decor

Decorating for Christmas can be as simple as putting up a tree, adding some lights, and calling it a day. But if you've found yourself reading this article, you're likely not someone who stops there.

For those who like going above and beyond, turning their home into a winter wonderland, Christmas decor is one of the highlights of the holiday season, from wreaths to garlands to the perfect gingerbread-scented candles and everything in between. And when it comes to the Christmas tree, the decorations don't stop at the branches — the skirt is an essential part of the holiday setup.

If you have the perfect tree, twinkling lights, and years of sentimental ornaments but can't seem to find the right skirt to bring it all together, don't worry — we've got you covered. Here are the best tree skirts that will take your holiday decorations to the next level.

The quilted design of this tree skirt is so classically Christmas that it'll make you want to cuddle up with your favorite blanket and a glass of hot chocolate. And despite being from West Elm, the quilted design gives this skirt a one-of-a-kind feel without the one-of-a-kind price point.

Keep it simple but cozy with this sweater-inspired tree skirt from Target's Wondershop line. Customers love the quality of this skirt, with one noting that despite the reasonable price point, "it does not feel or look cheap." And another called it a "perfect … natural and casual tree skirt."

If casual isn't really your holiday vibe, you can go all out with this vibrant red pompom-clad skirt also from Wondershop. Adorned with small white snowflakes and ultra-colorful poms, this single piece can add a whole lot of holiday festivity to any room.

If your home's aesthetic leans natural with woodsy holiday decor and plenty of subtle golden-hued string lights, consider the Clara tree skirt from home decor brand Lulu and Georgia. This wool-woven skirt features neutral colors in a traditional pattern, complementing the rest of your decor and never distracting from it.

Did you know your go-to boot brand also makes an incredibly luxe tree skirt? To be fair, neither did we until recently, but since seeing that it's sitting at a near-perfect rating, we're thinking it might be in our future. The rustic-inspired piece is made of super soft faux rabbit fur — so cozy your kids might find their Elf on the Shelf cuddled up on it.

This skirt combines many traditional winter textures and materials, including soft velvet and channel quilting. It is available in two classic colors, red and ivory, and can be embroidered to include an initial, name, or even a saying (though at 12 characters, it'll have to be short).

If 12 characters aren't enough, or perhaps you want something a little less classic and a lot more fun, this tree skirt from Personalization Mall is perfect for you. The popular Etsy shop prints your name or message — up to 20 characters — in green and red holiday lights strung up around the white tree skirt.

Don't just top your tree with a star — stand it on one. This celestial-shaped tree skirt is one of the least expensive options on our list at just under $30, and customers love it, giving it 100 five-star ratings.

If you'd prefer something at the base of your tree that's a little more sturdy than a traditional skirt, this tree collar from CB2 is an excellent option, with a shining brass design that glistens under Christmas lights. One customer even described it as "jewelry for your tree," noting that the collar "blocks the unsightly thin metal base" of an artificial tree.

Okay, we just have to add one more collar into the tree skirt mix. Lean into the earth-inspired vibes with this woven seagrass version from Kirkland's.

We'd be remiss not to include a cutesy tree skirt option, and this pick from Crate & Barrel is ‌quite‌ cute, with illustrations of scarf-clad critters, reindeer, and snowmen. Get it personalized for just $12 more.