This DIY Leaf Garland Is Everything Your Home Needs for Fall

The next time you're deciding between paper or plastic bags at the grocery store, go for paper. Why, you ask? To make fall garlands of course! Jen Hadfield of the lifestyle blog Tatertots and Jello recently shared on her TikTok how she makes a leafy garland out of old paper bags for above her fireplace, bringing a hardy dose of festive autumn vibes into her home.
There's a lot to love about this time of year, with fall-themed crafting right up there with the likes of apple picking and hayrides. Pumpkin carving and Halloween costume assemblage have always been the banner of autumnal crafting activities, but these DIY leaf garlands are soon to be a new family favorite.
Jen demonstrates how she draws large leaf shapes onto classic brown paper bags, cuts them out with scissors, and then attaches them to a large tree branch with hot glue and wire. The branch Jen uses looks like something she found out in the wild, possibly while out on a crisp autumn hike.
Commenters on the post sing the praises of Jen's clever creation. User @tiaashiannex confesses that they aren't very good at drawing leaves, to which @coltsneckgirl suggests tracing them — not a bad idea!
The finished product is a lush and playful, yet classy decoration draped across Jen's mantle. With a fire crackling beneath and candles lit on the coffee table in front of it, the DIY garland is the icing on the cake of a cozy fall home.