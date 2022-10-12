The Best Cookie Cutters on Amazon for All Your Fall Festivities

Image Credit: sveta_zarzamora/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

Fall is officially here, so that means it's time to break out the Halloween decor and prepare for a season full of friends and family gatherings. And what's a fall celebration without some fall-themed cookies? That's why we've rounded up some of the best seasonal cookie cutters you can find on Amazon with designs perfect for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and more.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Overall

It's the ultimate fall cookie cutter set with 12 different molds featuring your favorite fall motifs, including an oak leaf, acorn, squirrel, turkey, and more. They're made from durable stainless steel, so you'll have them for many holidays to come. We recommend using these for sugar cookies and colored glazing to make the shapes come to life, but you can use them for much more than that. Lightly press the shapes into homemade bread dough or use the shapes as an outline for cake decor.

Advertisement

Best Halloween Cookie Cutter

Unlock your inner spooky just in time for the season with these Halloween cookie cutters. Scary black cats, floating ghosts, witchy hats, and smiling pumpkins will come to life with a simple press and a bit of icing. Plus, they come with tiny Halloween-themed bags so you can pack them up for the trick-or-treaters.

Advertisement

Best Thanksgiving Cookie Cutter

What's Thanksgiving without fall foliage, football, and turkey? Recreate some of the season's favorites with this set of stainless steel cookie cutters. Use them on pancakes, sandwiches for the kids' lunches, or even fondant for baking. PSA: These are not dishwasher-safe, so make sure to wash them by hand and let them air dry for continued use.

Advertisement

Best Pumpkin Cookie Cutter

With five different cookie cutter sizes, your pumpkin cookie options are endless. If you're up for the challenge, try your hand at a 3D pumpkin by creating one of each mold and stacking them on top of each other. Just make sure to have lots of orange icing on hand.

Advertisement

Best Leaf Cookie Cutter

Imitate nature's fall foliage with seven of the season's best leaves in cookie-cutter form. This set comes with a large and small oak leaf, large and small maple leaf, teardrop leaf, birch leaf, and hawthorn leaf. Oh, and they can be used on cool, room temp, and hot foods too.

Advertisement

Best Turkey Cookie Cutter

Get two turkeys from two different angles for tons of fun icing opportunities. One is facing the side, and one is looking head-on with its feathers on full display.

Best Acorn Cookie Cutter

This acorn cookie cutter will be a standout addition to any fall-themed cookie plate. The cookies will come out a good medium size (3.5 inches to be exact) and are perfect for cookie designs with little icing details.