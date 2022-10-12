The Best Cookie Cutters on Amazon for All Your Fall Festivities

By Beck Diaz October 12, 2022
Image Credit: sveta_zarzamora/iStock/GettyImages
Fall is officially here, so that means it's time to break out the Halloween decor and prepare for a season full of friends and family gatherings. And what's a fall celebration without some fall-themed cookies? That's why we've rounded up some of the best seasonal cookie cutters you can find on Amazon with designs perfect for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and more.

Best Overall

A set of 12 cookie cutters with all the usual Thanksgiving suspects — like fall foliage and autumnal animals.

Amazon

Hibery 12-Piece Fall Cookie Cutter Set

It's the ultimate fall cookie cutter set with 12 different molds featuring your favorite fall motifs, including an oak leaf, acorn, squirrel, turkey, and more. They're made from durable stainless steel, so you'll have them for many holidays to come. We recommend using these for sugar cookies and colored glazing to make the shapes come to life, but you can use them for much more than that. Lightly press the shapes into homemade bread dough or use the shapes as an outline for cake decor.

Spend some time baking this Halloween and give your trick-0r-treaters something to rave about. Craft everything from scary pumpkins to witchy black cats and really get in the holiday spirit.

Amazon

Maronald 5-Piece Halloween Cookie Cutter Set

Unlock your inner spooky just in time for the season with these Halloween cookie cutters. Scary black cats, floating ghosts, witchy hats, and smiling pumpkins will come to life with a simple press and a bit of icing. Plus, they come with tiny Halloween-themed bags so you can pack them up for the trick-or-treaters.

Break out the orange, yellow, and white icing because we guarantee this cookie cutter set is going to be a huge hit this season.

Amazon

Maykito Fall Thanksgiving Cookie Cutter Set

What's Thanksgiving without fall foliage, football, and turkey? Recreate some of the season's favorites with this set of stainless steel cookie cutters. Use them on pancakes, sandwiches for the kids' lunches, or even fondant for baking. PSA: These are not dishwasher-safe, so make sure to wash them by hand and let them air dry for continued use.

Take fall-themed cookies to the next level with this pumpkin-shaped set.

Amazon

Baking World 5-Piece Pumpkin Cookie Cutter Set

With five different cookie cutter sizes, your pumpkin cookie options are endless. If you're up for the challenge, try your hand at a 3D pumpkin by creating one of each mold and stacking them on top of each other. Just make sure to have lots of orange icing on hand.

This set comes with seven different leaf molds so you can create the perfect fall foliage cookie tray. Experiment with traditional icing, watercolors, and edible attachments to really bring them to life.

Amazon

Ann Clark 7-Piece Leaf Cookie Cutter Set

Imitate nature's fall foliage with seven of the season's best leaves in cookie-cutter form. This set comes with a large and small oak leaf, large and small maple leaf, teardrop leaf, birch leaf, and hawthorn leaf. Oh, and they can be used on cool, room temp, and hot foods too.

Get into the holiday spirit with these two turkey cookie cutters. They'll be the highlight of any Thanksgiving dessert.

Amazon

Ann Clark 2-Piece Turkey Cookie Cutter Set

Get two turkeys from two different angles for tons of fun icing opportunities. One is facing the side, and one is looking head-on with its feathers on full display.

This 3.5-inch acorn cookie cutter is perfect for any fall festivity.

Amazon

Ann Clark Large Acorn Cookie Cutter

This acorn cookie cutter will be a standout addition to any fall-themed cookie plate. The cookies will come out a good medium size (3.5 inches to be exact) and are perfect for cookie designs with little icing details.

