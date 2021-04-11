Are These Plungers (Dare We Say) the Chicest Plungers Ever?

Let's face it, plungers aren't usually the most eye-catching bathroom essential — but all of that's going to change with the launch of Staff, a bold and unique brand reimagining basic home goods.
As one of the brand's first product drops, The Plunger is easily one of the chicest bathroom must-haves we've ever seen. With a bright acrylic handle and a decorative gold metallic connector, it provides the pop of color your bathroom needs. It's also housed in a sleek and discreet sanitary drip tray that's slightly raised for more airflow and faster drying. The Plunger comes in four stunning colors — purple, orange, blue, and green — and is available for $32 online at Staff and in stores at Coming Soon in New York.