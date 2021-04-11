Are These Plungers (Dare We Say) the Chicest Plungers Ever?

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated September 19, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Let's face it, plungers aren't usually the most eye-catching bathroom essential — but all of that's going to change with the launch of Staff, a bold and unique brand reimagining basic home goods.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

As one of the brand's first product drops, The Plunger is easily one of the chicest bathroom must-haves we've ever seen. With a bright acrylic handle and a decorative gold metallic connector, it provides the pop of color your bathroom needs. It's also housed in a sleek and discreet sanitary drip tray that's slightly raised for more airflow and faster drying. The Plunger comes in four stunning colors — purple, orange, blue, and green — and is available for $32 online at Staff and in stores at Coming Soon in New York.

Shop The Plunger

The Plunger, $32

See More Photos
black and white bathroom idea with wooden stool in corner
Bathroom Ideas 101
by Shelby Deering
modern bathroom with black and white palette and pendant light above bathtub
Bathroom Style Ideas & Inspiration
by Kelsey Mulvey

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy