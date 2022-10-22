This Editor-Approved Velvet Sofa From Wayfair Is More Than 50% Off

It's no secret that we love Wayfair at Hunker. The retailer has everything from high-design bouclé accent chairs to extendable dining tables that will upgrade your home, even on a budget. But if there's one setback, it's not being able to see the furniture and home decor IRL since Wayfair doesn't currently have any brick-and-mortar stores. Luckily, I came across a stunning (and surprisingly comfortable) Wayfair sofa at an unlikely place and it just so happens to be up to 58% off right now.

While running errands one weekend, I stopped by a local waffle shop and was immediately drawn to the decor, specifically the seating section of pink velvet furniture. Since I shop for home decor for a living, I had a feeling it was the curved velvet sofa (aka the sofa of my dreams) that I've seen on the site time and time again. I even asked an employee, and it turns out I was right! It was Wayfair's Willa Arlo Interiors Shurtz Velvet Upholstered Loveseat accompanied by matching barrel chairs.

With smooth velvet upholstery, gold metal legs, and a curved and slightly retro design, it's hard not to love. But on top of being a total eyecatcher, it was so cozy I didn't want to get up. Turns out, it has pocket spring cushions filled with foam, making it both stylish and supportive. Reviewers also rave about how easy it was to put together. However, the velvet isn't stain-resistant, so we're betting regular cleanings are a must.

If you're as intrigued as I was, there's never been a time to buy the statement sofa. At more than half-off, it's such a steal, and if I had the space, I would buy it in a heartbeat.

