Way Day Is the Perfect Time to Snag an Affordable Bathroom Vanity

By Pauline Lacsamana April 28, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Since Wayfair is already one of the best places to buy affordable bathroom vanities, you know the prices will be even better during Way Day, Wayfair's two-day sales event. From April 28 to 29, you can save up to 65% on bathroom upgrades, from bathroom sinks to showerheads and, of course, bathroom vanities. Not only can you shop major deals during the sale but you can also get free shipping on your order — here are a few of our faves.

Coastal Farmhouse Emiliani 48" Single Bathroom Vanity Set, $1,584.99

Beachcrest Home Caldwell 48-inch Single Bathroom Vanity Set, $2,164 $1,159.99

Coastal Farmhouse Marr 19-inch Single Bathroom Vanity Set, $289.99

Andover Mills Wegate 24-inch Single Bathroom Vanity Set, $469.99

Joss & Main Knighten Modern 24-inch Single Bathroom Vanity Set, $675.96 $529.99

Coastal Farmhouse Braylen Sliding Barn Door 60-inch Double Bathroom Vanity Set, $929.99

Andover Mills Goleta 30-inch Single Bathroom Vanity Set, $1,399 $799.99

Wade Logan Tenafly 47-inch Wall-Mounted Single Bathroom Vanity Set, $1,119.99

Kingston Brass Carrara Marble 30-inch Single Bathroom Vanity Set, $1,344.90 $1,099.99

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline is a freelance lifestyle writer based in Providence, Rhode Island. When she's not writing, you can find her at her local yoga studio or scoping out hidden gems at flea markets and thrift stores.

Connect on LinkedIn
View Work
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy