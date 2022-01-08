I Tried the Albany Park Corner Sectional — Here Are My Honest Thoughts

If you're anything like me, you are obsessed with finding beautifully designed furniture (at non beautifully designed furniture prices). And while sometimes that can feel like an incredibly tall order, online furniture retailer Albany Park hopes to make that dream a reality for all of us sofa hunters who dream of luxury but who cannot afford it.

Started by former pro football player Darryl Sharpton and his wife Jessica, Albany Park was inspired by a terrible couch shopping trip that left them feeling confused, bored, and overwhelmed by the abundance of choices that more or less all looked the same. (See? Stars. They're just like us.)

After that unsuccessful trip they decided to create a company that would streamline the furniture buying experience. Their idea? Just three models, everything is online, and the items ship directly to your door in easy-to-maneuver apartment-sized boxes. The bonus is that all of the savings of not having a showroom and hundreds of different models gets passed onto the consumer.

After being tempted by their Instagram ads and then seeing them pop up in our very own Hunker newsletter, I fell in love with the looks of the Albany Corner sectional in grey fabric. I thought it looked beautiful and durable enough for my messy, bouncy family consisting of a toddler, a dog who is obsessed with sitting on the couch, and a partner who likes to set drinks on the corner of the furniture.

(Disclosure: Although Albany Park supplied a sectional sofa to me free of charge, this did not influence my review in any way.)

Albany Park Corner Sectional Product Info

Image Credit: Jamie Birdwell-Branson/Hunker

For more than three years, I had suffered through cleaning and fluffing a cloud couch, and I was looking for something a bit more structured and easy to care for with a busy family. Per Albany Park, the Albany Corner Sectional has a kiln-dried hardwood frame and seat cushions that have pocket coils surrounded by high-density foam and mattress-quality memory foam — all of which make for a very un-saggy couch. The cushions are removable, washable, reversible, and great for anyone who lives with a pet, someone under the age of 10, or a serial spiller.

Space-wise, the sectional has plenty of room for two people to lay down comfortably — with 90 inches of width and depth — but small enough to fit in my narrow living room. If you were hosting a moderately sized group, it would be wise to squeeze in another chair or two in the space, but for day-to-day living it has a lot of space to sit or lounge.

The Albany Corner Sectional comes in four different fabric choices, including grey fabric (the one I chose), rust velvet, olive velvet, and distressed vegan leather. It also has an option for two different leg styles: a gold finish stainless steel or a walnut wood.

Pricing for the Albany Park Corner Sectional

The Albany Corner Sectional costs $2,695. However, the company routinely gives incentives like 10% off promos and $100 discount codes, so it's safe to say that you could score yourself a considerable deal if you shop at the right time.

Pros and Cons of the Albany Park Corner Sectional

Image Credit: Jamie Birdwell-Branson/Hunker

Right away when the Albany Park boxes arrived I was impressed. There were three boxes, all of which were skinny, easy to move around, and light enough for me to lift and carry into my old house that has a very narrow entryway. Albany Park advertises that it only takes 15 minutes to put together the sofa, but this was definitely not the case for my husband and me. We had a toddler and a dog running around during the installation, and it's safe to say that we are both lacking in advanced building skills. All in all, it took about an hour from box to lounging.

After it was built, I kept sneaking into the living room to admire it. I couldn't have measured the space better — and the sectional looked stunning in the room. The grey fabric was going to camouflage my dog's black hair (within reason) and it looked easy to clean up in case of any spills or accidents. And in fact, my daughter got sick near the couch on the third day we had it, and I was able to clean it easily with soap and water.

Advertisement

The only con I've been able to find so far is that when you sit with your back to either one of the edges, it can get slightly uncomfortable. But all you need to do is plop a pillow behind you and the problem is solved. A small price to pay for such a gorgeous, well-priced sectional.

Why I Love the Albany Park Corner Sectional

Image Credit: Jamie Birdwell-Branson/Hunker

Buying a couch online can be quite worrisome — after all, this is something you're going to sit on for long periods of time without actually trying it IRL — but I can wholeheartedly give this couch a big thumbs up for comfort. Yes, it is very structured, and for those who are interested in a big, fluffy nap trap this may not be for you. But for those who have back issues, are pregnant, or who plan on hosting folks like this, the cushions offer really great support. It's also perfect for someone (i.e. me) who can't stand fluffing couch pillows or putting in a lot of work to make the couch look done-up.

Design-wise, this sectional hits it out of the park. I don't know of another similarly stylish couch that is in this price range at this size. It looks fantastic with or without zhuzhing it up with pillows, and the silhouette of the couch is midcentury modern but not so much so that it looks like it came straight from a ​Mad Men​ set.

Overall, I'm thrilled with this Albany Corner sectional, and it'll definitely be in my living space for years to come.