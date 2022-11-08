The 7 Most Luxe-Looking Faux Leather Sofas on Amazon

If you love the look of leather but aren't as obsessed with the price, a vegan leather sofa is a great option. Not only are these couches incredibly durable and easy to clean, but they've also gotten pretty darn close to resembling the real thing. From classic chesterfields to modern staples, here are the seven most stylish and comfortable faux leather sofas from Amazon.

Best Chesterfield Sofa

It was pretty tough to convince us that this upholstery isn't genuine leather. If you love the old-school chesterfield look, this model with deep button tufting and unique legs is a must-have.

Best Color Assortment

Whether you're looking for a classic neutral or a bolder finish, this Dreamsir 80-inch vegan leather sofa is a go. Choose from gray, green, two shades of brown, and two shades of blue.

Best Sectional Sofa

A good faux leather sectional sofa is tough to come by, but this pick from Amazon certainly fits the bill. It comes in four colors and multiple variations, including five U-shape models and this classic L-shape. Bonus: There's tons of hidden storage.

Best Sofa Overall

If you're looking for a solid all-around sofa, this is the model for you. It's tailored yet comfortable and crisp yet still warm. A perfect midcentury modern moment.

Most High-Design Sofa

This is what we call a good-looking couch. From the rich color to the gold metal double legs, it checks every design box. Plus, it's water-proof and therefore incredibly easy to clean.

Best Loveseat

Small living space? Not a problem. Keep it petite with this affordable, 51-inch wide faux leather loveseat from Amazon.

Best White Sofa

The curved front seam adds such an elevated look to this affordable number. It's crafted from a eucalyptus wood frame and also comes in black and brown faux leather upholstery if you're not quite feeling the white.