I Tried Brooklinen's Silk Pillowcase and My Life Is Forever Changed

There's nothing I love more than a good night's sleep (like, literally nothing!), so needless to say, I'm constantly on the lookout for new ways to reduce the chances of insomnia or hours spent tossing and turning. Blackout drapery? Check. Comfy mattress? Check. Fluffy pillows and sheets with a high thread count? Check, check. But there is always room for improvement. Enter silk pillowcases.

Truth be told, I've been weighing the idea for quite some time, and yet I never took the plunge due to a few pesky concerns: Do they hold heat? Will they make my bedroom look like a '70s bachelor pad? I'm a hot sleeper so I definitely didn't want to add anything to my bedtime repertoire that would worsen the situation. And nothing against retro pads for singles, but that isn't quite the look I'm going for.

However, during one of my many visits to Brooklinen's website I was happy to discover that the brand's dreamy product collection includes a silk pillowcase. And, since I'm already obsessed with Brooklinen's Super Plush bath towels, I decided to give it a try. ​(In full transparency, I received this pillowcase in exchange for an honest review, but all of the thoughts and opinions below are my own and were not influenced by Brooklinen in any way.)​

True to Brooklinen form, the Mulberry Silk pillowcase is available in a variety of on-trend color options — such as ivory, carbon, or blush — and there are even a few limited edition choices as well. But I was instantly drawn to the starry sky design, which is just as delightful in person as it looks on the website. The pillowcase, which comes in two different sizes (standard and king) is made from 100% mulberry silk that is OEKO-TEX® certified, which means it's free from harmful chemicals. And bonus: You can also get a matching silk eyemask (BRB, adding that to my birthday wishlist).

Okay, that all sounds great, but is it actually comfortable to sleep on? I was anxious to find out, especially since silk is rumored to be gentler on skin and hair. According to Brooklinen's website sleeping on silk "protects skin and hair from friction damage." Sounds like a win-win to me. So after a quick hand wash and line dry, I was ready for bed.

Well, after catching a few zzz's with the silk pillowcase, my first thought was: ​Where have you been all my life?​ Honestly, as soon as my head hit the pillow it was love at first touch. The material feels so soft and gentle against my skin and I was happy to discover that it stayed relatively cool throughout the night, too. I can only imagine that my skin and hair are pleased with the switch as well, especially since I have naturally curly locks that are prone to breakage. The rich navy blue color and starry design, reminiscent of a clear night sky, fit right into my cozy setup and make drifting off to sleep that much easier. Bottom line? Sweet dreams are definitely made of this silk pillowcase, and I would highly recommend it to anyone who is looking to enhance their nightly slumber.