The Top-Rated Cooling Mattress Pads That Are Way Cheaper Than Buying a New Mattress

From days spent by the pool — even if said pool is inflatable — to evenings relaxing under the stars, summer brings all kinds of fun activities. But anyone who tends to sleep hot knows that the sweltering summer months can also lead to restless nights.

The good news is, you don't have to completely wear out your A/C and send your energy bills through the roof to sleep well through the summer — getting the peaceful rest you deserve can be as easy as adding a cooling mattress pad or topper to your current bed.

Cooling mattress pads and toppers not only keep you from overheating throughout the night, but they can also provide added softness or firmness if your current mattress isn't quite meeting your needs. Plus, they're a lot cheaper than a brand new mattress.

Below, we cover the best cooling mattress pads and toppers for every type of sleeper so you can worry less about how well you'll sleep during hot nights and more about how to maximize your summer fun.

Best Overall: Slumber Cloud Nacreous Mattress Pad

Made with Outlast technology, the same temperature-regulating technology that NASA astronauts have used in their spacesuits, this mattress pad goes above and beyond to keep you cool. The Outlast technology automatically responds to your body temperature, drawing heat away from your body during the hot summer months and releasing heat during cooler months, offering year-round comfort.

And because the mattress pad independently reacts to each body that touches it, you and anyone you share the bed with will sleep at a temperature uniquely optimized for each sleeper's needs. It's also machine washable and comes with a 60-day risk-free guarantee, so there's basically no reason not to buy it.

Best Foam: Layla Memory Foam Topper

Memory foam loyalists will love this mattress topper, which features a cozy, two inch-thick copper-gel infused memory foam mattress pad. Copper, as Layla explains, is the second-most conductive element in the world and acts "like a little team of hardworking nice guys who pull the extra heat away from your body." But it not only helps wick away moisture, it also is naturally microbial so it blocks and kills bacteria.

Best Pillow Top: Exceptional Sheets Mattress Pad

If you love the soft and cushy feel of a pillow top mattress, then meet your new favorite sleep companion. This cooling mattress pad is comprised of rayon made from bamboo, a material known for its natural cooling and anti-microbial properties.

The mattress pad is also stuffed with a hypoallergenic down alternative, making it great for those who seek maximum softness but suffer from allergies. Still not convinced? No problem. The pad comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it for yourself totally risk-free.

Best for Couples: Sleep Number DualTemp Individual Layer Mattress Pad

The best nightly temperature is highly subjective, which can make it tough to find the right balance if you prefer a cooler feel and your partner wants something warmer. That is, unless you invest in this ingenious mattress pad.

The DualTemp Individual Layer Mattress Pad allows you to sleep up to 35% cooler or warmer by setting the air flow in the mattress pad with the help of a remote control. Simply use the remote to pick your preferred temp 20 minutes before bed and set the timer in one-hour increments, for up to nine hours. It takes up just half of the bed, so you can control exactly how warm or cool you feel throughout the night without affecting your partner's temperature.

Most Innovative: chiliPad Sleep System

This innovative sleep system takes cooling mattress pads to the next, next level. Using hydropower, AKA water, the pad lets you regulate its temperature to anywhere between 55-115 degrees Fahrenheit with the touch of a button.

All you have to do is fill the control panel's reservoir tank, set the temperature, and you'll have the cool (or warm) night's sleep of your dreams. The pad itself is also designed with comfort in mind, and can work with virtually any mattress size or style, including adjusting bed frames. And you can try it all out completely risk-free for 90 days, so you can be absolutely certain that it's the perfect mattress pad for you.