I Tried Purple's Entire Pillow Line — Here Are My Thoughts

There truly are few things that I look forward to more than sleeping. That being said, it's hard to believe I've never upgraded my pillows before. When I was asked if I'd like to contribute to a pillow testing reviews article, I was so excited to see what I'd been missing out on.

Since its conception more than 20 years ago, Purple has aimed to give people better sleep. Although the brand's proprietary FlexGrid mattresses might be better known, the pillows use the same hyper-elastic technology that reduces pressure, provides support, and still feels super soft and comfortable. After trying the Purple Harmony Pillow, I knew I needed to report back on Purple's entire collection.

The Purple Harmony Pillow

Advertised as "The Greatest Pillow Ever Invented," it was obvious that this was the pillow I needed.

The Purple Harmony Pillow comes in three different heights, so you can choose which size fits you best based on your frame and preferred sleeping position. I'm about 5'5 and a combination sleeper, so the medium height felt like the best fit for me.

The Purple Harmony has a layer of Purple's proprietary GelFlex Grid, which is the same material that their famous mattresses are made of. This grid is wrapped around a latex core, resulting in a squishy, gel-like pillow that is super soft but also never falls flat and stays cool all night.

The Purple Pillow

The Purple Pillow is the original pillow design from the brand. In comparison to The Purple Harmony, this pillow felt more supportive and firmer. Instead of choosing between three different size options, The Purple Pillow includes two Pillow Boosters of different sizes, which allow you to adjust the height of the pillow yourself. This is convenient because you can customize it entirely without having to guess what would be the best fit for you.

Instead of having a latex core like the Purple Harmony, The Purple Pillow is 100% GelFlex Grid. The material makes this pillow super durable and supportive, and you can really feel it cradling your head and your neck all night. While this pillow was a little too heavy and firm for my personal preference, it does wonders for those who suffer from neck and back pain.

The Purple Cloud Pillow

The Cloud Pillow is similar to a standard down-alternative pillow. It's super plush like a down pillow, but its gel fibers keep it from trapping heat or losing its shape. No more fluffing your pillows every time you lay your head down! This pillow is great if you're looking for a supportive, no-frills pillow with an added velvety and luxurious feel.

The Purple TwinCloud Pillow

This pillow is the one that really shocked me. After trying out The Purple Harmony, I thought it would be the only pillow I would need for the rest of my life. The TwinCloud is TWO Cloud pillows in one - twice the plush, twice the velvety softness, and twice the support! The two pillows are zipped together to create one. One side of The TwinCloud is softer, while the other side is more firm. I prefer mine zipped to the softer side, and it is so plush and luxurious! It feels like a lavish hotel pillow, and I love putting my head into the cloud-like fabric.

You can also set it to the firmer side if you want the pillow to be higher, which is great for watching movies in bed. Since it's two pillows in one, you can also put your arms through the middle when you're laying on your stomach. Even though I prefer softer pillows to firm ones, I think the TwinCloud Pillow is great for anyone since you can fully customize how you use it.

Conclusion

I loved each Purple pillow I tried more than the last. Purple offers a great variety of pillows, perfect for sleepers of all kind. I love how unique each pillow is, each one is designed with the highest quality of sleep in mind. While I never thought I was set in my ways on what type of pillow is for me, I was pleasantly surprised by the customizable features each of the pillows allowed for. My favorites of the bunch were the Purple Harmony Pillow and the Purple TwinCloud Pillow. I love how plush and soft they are, and I never have to fluff them up. There is a Purple pillow fit for everyone, and you really can't go wrong with trying any of these out!