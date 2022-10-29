An Honest Review of Nest Bedding's Most Popular 'Sparrow' Mattress

When it came time for me and my partner, Jon, to get a new mattress, I was worried. While I prefer a more plush sleep setting, Jon has back problems and needs a firm surface for support. Of course, I'm happy to concede for the sake of his health, but I still want our mattress to have a cozy, soft feel that allows us to meet in the middle.

After reading Associate Commerce Editor Pauline Lacsamana's glowing review of the Nest Bedding Quail Mattress, I had my sights set on the brand. Specifically, I wanted to try its Sparrow Signature Hybrid Mattress, which the company says is its most popular, least-returned mattress, as well as the most comfortable for all sleep types. So I could give it a go, Nest Bedding kindly sent me this product in the queen size with a firm feel.

(While I did receive Nest Bedding's Sparrow Signature Hybrid Mattress for free, all of the following thoughts and opinions expressed below are my own and are not influenced by Nest Bedding in any way.)

What is the Sparrow Signature Hybrid Mattress?

Priced at $1,599.20 for a queen size, the Sparrow Signature Hybrid Mattress is a pillow-top premium foam hybrid mattress with three feels: firm, plush, and medium. In the king and cal king sizes, you can even request a different feel for each side of the bed.

What truly sold me on this mattress is the fact that Nest Bedding is dedicated to producing less waste, so you're actually able to switch out the inner layer of foam in your mattress instead of getting a new one when the time comes. This is possible because the mattress actually unzips at the top, allowing you to remove the foam.

The queen mattress specifically measures 60 inches by 80 inches by 12 inches, weighs 105 pounds, and has a coil count of 852. Inside, with the firm feel, there is base support foam, pocketed coils, SmartFlow support foam, Energex temperature responsive foam, a quilted Thermic phase change cover (which keeps the fabric from overheating), and gel memory foam.

Nest Bedding's foams are CertiPUR-US certified and made in the U.S.A. "All foams are allowed time to air out in our factory, drastically decreasing residual off-gassing," reads the mattress' product description.

The mattress itself is made to order and requires three to six business days of production time. For all U.S. customers, shipping is free and takes three to eight business days.

What kind of sleeper is the Sparrow Signature Hybrid Mattress best for?

Nest Bedding states that the Sparrow Signature Hybrid Mattress works for all sleeper types, but you can also adjust the feel depending on your preference. Here is how the brand describes each of the three feels and who they would be best for:

‌ Plush: ‌ Good for side sleepers, people who weigh less than 140 pounds, and people who prefer a softer mattress. Offers pressure point relief and gentle support.

‌ Good for side sleepers, people who weigh less than 140 pounds, and people who prefer a softer mattress. Offers pressure point relief and gentle support. ‌ Medium: ‌ Best for combination sleepers, back and side sleepers, and people who are of an average weight. Offers support, but with a little give.

‌ Best for combination sleepers, back and side sleepers, and people who are of an average weight. Offers support, but with a little give. ‌Firm:‌ Ideal for those who sleep on their back or stomach, or for people who require extra lumbar support. Provides a firm sleeping surface with a plush pillow top.

What is Nest Bedding's mattress warranty?

Nest Bedding offers a 365-night free trial, during which you can test out the different foam feels and exchange them if needed. This is known as the Lifetime Renewal Exchange (LRE), and Nest Bedding is the world's first mattress company to offer it.

Nest Bedding also has a limited Lifetime Warranty that covers defects such as visible sagging over one inch that is not caused by improper use or a poor frame; a manufacturing flaw in the cover zipper; and a physical flaw in the mattress cover (like fabric tearing) that is not a result of improper use.

When you go to purchase your mattress, you can also add three-year, five-year, or 10-year accident protection from Extend. This covers accidental stains and damage that results in a need for replacement or repair.

How to set up the Sparrow Signature Hybrid Mattress:

Setting up the mattress was incredibly easy. We simply removed it from its packaging, opened the plastic, and the mattress expanded. We were able to use it right away, but it required 12 to 24 hours to fully expand.

Is the Sparrow Signature Hybrid Mattress worth it?

It has been about two months since I received this mattress and, honestly, I have nothing bad to say about it. My partner and I love it, meaning that it is both firm and soft. Jon has had zero back problems and says that it is the best mattress he has ever owned. As for myself, even though the mattress is firm, it is still cozy and lovely to fall into at the end of a long day.

As someone who is environmentally conscious, I'm also happy that I can exchange out the inner foam when it comes time for an upgrade. Getting rid of an entire mattress so that it can sit in a landfill somewhere is definitely not something I'm interested in, so being able to switch out just the foam is a great alternative.

Overall, I would highly recommend this mattress to anyone, but would especially endorse it to couples with different feel preferences. Receiving, setting up, and using the mattress has been a completely dreamy process (pun intended).