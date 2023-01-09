Finding a comfortable and reliable pillow is not always the easiest task, especially if you sleep on your side. Getting the proper support for your neck, back, and spine is just one of the key factors to consider before buying one. Since it can be quite overwhelming to scour through all the options out there, we've put together some top tips plus a list of favorites to aid you in your search. From down alternatives to memory foam, read on for 11 of the best pillows for side sleepers.

Video of the Day

What’s the best type of pillow for side sleepers?

The best type of pillow for side sleepers will typically have a medium to high loft (height) and a medium to firm density. Because of the pressure that is applied to your body while sleeping on your side, you'll want to find options that can adequately support your neck, head, shoulders, and spine. This will also help promote your body's natural alignment. Additionally, pillows that are gusseted can give your body more structure and space from your neck to your mattress and can also help with pressure relief.

The 10 Best Pillows for Side Sleepers

Made with hypoallergenic microfiber fill, the Parachute Down Alternative Side Sleeper Pillow is a great option overall. With a medium firmness, it still manages to remain super plush and fluffy. And since it has a 3.5-inch gusset, this pillow can give you the proper support and structure for your neck and shoulders.

In a set of two, these Lux Decor Collection Gusseted Pillows are budget-friendly and durable. Because of their gusseted design, they can help keep your neck comfortable throughout the night. Plus, each pillow is wrapped in breathable, skin-friendly covers, and for under $30, you are getting so much bang for your buck.

If you're looking for an option that's worth the investment, the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillow is one to consider. While it's on the pricier side, it's designed to adapt to your neck, head, and shoulders while remaining cool throughout the night because of its gel layer. Additionally, its cover is hypoallergenic and machine-washable.

If a down pillow is more your preference, the Brooklinen Firm Down Pillow is supportive; plush; and made with fluffy, sustainably sourced down clusters. Its shell is designed with cotton sateen. There is also a midplush option available that's still great for side sleepers if you prefer something a bit less firm.

The Buffy Cloud Firm Pillow is an ideal pick for those who want something sustainable and cruelty-free. Stuffed with recycled BPA-free fill, this pillow is both supportive and fluffy yet still firm. Plus, it's made with TENCEL lyocell fiber for added cooling.

For those who like memory foam pillows, the Zoey Sleep Side Sleep Pillow is made with adjustable fill to help you find the perfect loft for you. Uniquely designed with a curved edge, this option is intended to relieve pain in your neck and shoulders. It's also nontoxic and has a breathable and machine-washable cover.

With gel memory foam and ventilated latex, the Purple Harmony Tall Pillow allows air to continuously flow throughout the night. Because of its latex core and gel layer, it's moisture-wicking and can relieve the pressure from your neck and head. The brand's tall pillow is 7.5 inches in height, so if you're looking for something with a slightly lower loft, opt for the medium model that's 6.5 inches in height. Both are excellent choices for side sleepers.

8. Best for Neck and Shoulder Pain: Osteo Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain Relief, $49.99

With its unique ergonomic design, the Osteo Cervical Pillow is designed to focus on your neck and assist with cervical support throughout the night. It has an arm support area to comfortably rest your hands while you sleep and an area that contours to your shoulders. You can also try this pillow for 100 nights and return it if you change your mind.

The Coop Home Goods Adjustable Full Body Pillow is 54 inches in length and offers support for your whole body. It's made with a medium-firm fill and is fully adjustable — simply unzip the case and remove fill to achieve the right loft. Plus, it has a five-year warranty.

Made of latex and polyester fiber fill, the Eli & Elm Ultimate Side Sleeper Pillow is adjustable and has a hypoallergenic cover. Specifically created for side sleepers, it's designed with a U shape to contour to your head, neck, and shoulders. It's also able to regulate temperature throughout the night.