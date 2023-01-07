If you're someone who sleeps on their stomach, you've likely tried a lot of pillows to help you achieve a good night's rest. While it may be difficult to find an option that's dependable and comfortable, there are a few important notes to keep in mind that'll totally ease the process.

For stomach sleepers, you'll want to find a pillow with a thinner design that has the right firmness and loft (height) and that also supports your spine in its neutral alignment. Keep reading for all the specifics plus a list of the best pillows to help you snooze easily throughout the night.

What’s the best type of pillow for a stomach sleeper?

If you're browsing the interweb for the best pillows for stomach sleepers, you'll want to consider these important characteristics:

Take note of the loft (height) of the pillow you're considering. Lower lofts usually work best. If it's more than 5 inches, this can put stress and pain on your neck since it won't support your spine alignment naturally.

Make sure to choose a fill that isn't too firm. You'll want to pick a pillow that has medium-soft firmness and can compress when you sleep on it.

Along with its firmness, finding a pillow that's made with latex, down, down alternatives, or premium memory foam is ideal. Premium memory foam pillows can maintain their supportive structure throughout the night. Gel memory foam is the perfect example of this. Traditional memory foam may be too stiff, uncomfortable, and not breathable enough.

With this information in mind, here are 10 pillows we highly recommend for stomach sleepers.

The Best Pillows if You Sleep on Your Stomach

1. Best for Neck Stiffness: Leesa Premium Foam Pillow (Standard), $89

If you're looking for a pillow that supports your neck throughout the night, the Leesa Premium Foam Pillow is an ideal choice. Designed with holes and able to contour to perfectly fit your body, this pick offers support while keeping you cool. Because of its one-piece foam design, the pillow is able to maintain its structure, providing comfort for your neck and head in whatever position you sleep.

Made of natural latex, this Saatva pillow gives both your head and neck support. Plus, it has a removable, downlike fill that's made of microdenier fiber. Both hypoallergenic and mildew-resistant, this option is great in overall quality and design. Its pillow cover is also machine washable and fair trade certified.

The Bluewave Bedding Ultra Slim Pillow has some ideal characteristics for those who sleep on their stomach. Thin in design and made with CertiPUR-US-certified gel memory foam, it's able to cool down throughout the night and can help with pressure relief. It's also available in various lofts from 2.75 to 3.25 inches.

4. Best for Back Pain: Blissbury Stomach Sleeping Pillow, $39.99

At a loft of just 2.6 inches, the Blissbury Stomach Sleeping Pillow is great for those looking for an ultra-slim pillow with a gel memory foam fill. It's designed with ventilation holes and is made with a bamboo-textured pillowcase, keeping you cool all night long. This rather affordable pick also supports a neutral sleeping position and can help with reducing pressure on your lower back.

For those in search of a full-body pillow, this Coop Home Goods version is one to consider. It features a breathable material, a medium-firm fill, and a five-year warranty. Plus, it's adjustable so you can remove fill based on your sleep position. (Removing 1/3 of the filling is recommended for stomach sleepers.)

6. Best for Hot Sleepers: HydroCool Cooling Down Alternative Pillow Insert (Standard), $50-$100

This HydroCool down alternative insert is available in three different firmness levels, with its soft option specifically intended for stomach sleepers. Featuring moisture-wicking fill, it's a great pick for hot sleepers. Additionally, the pillow is hypoallergenic with a cover made from brushed organic cotton.

While the Cozy Bump Pregnancy Pillow might not be exactly ideal for a bed, it's a great solution for those who want to be able to relax on their stomach during pregnancy. It can help with pain relief in both the lower back and leg area. Its belly room is also adjustable, and it's made with soft flocking material.

Coming in at only 2.4 inches in height, the NOFFA Thin Pillow is ideal for those who want a super-slim option. It's made with breathable, moisture-wicking fabric and is filled with premium memory foam. Plus, it's budget-friendly.

Able to adjust from 1.2 to 4.8 inches, this LOFE pillow quickly changes its loft to fit your ideal height. With its easy-to-use design, you don't have to worry about loose fill when adjusting. Its four layers are made of premium memory foam and can help comfortably support your neck while sleeping on your stomach. Additionally, each foam layer has an inner pillowcase to protect it from tearing.

If you're looking for a pillow with a softer texture, the Buffy Cloud Pillow is made with fluffy down alternative fill. It's also designed with GRS-certified recycled fiber and has a eucalyptus fabric cover. And if you're not fully convinced after giving it a go, you can easily return it within 100 nights.