The 11 Best Pillows If You Sleep on Your Back

Attaining the perfect pillow may take some time, but if you're a back sleeper, there are a few factors that can help you speed up the process. First, you'll want to find an option that properly supports your spine. This will usually mean picking a pillow that has a higher loft to help keep your neck and back aligned and supported while you slumber.

It's equally important to consider the firmness and fill type. Finding a pillow that has a medium to firm fill can significantly help with your spinal alignment throughout the night. So, if you haven't yet found a brand or product that's allowed you to achieve your personal sleep goals, we've gathered a list of the best pillows for those who snooze on their back.

The Best Pillows for Back Sleepers

With its hybrid design, the ACCURATEX Premium Standard Bed Pillow is made with a shredded memory foam core and down alternative. It has a breathable cotton cover that's machine-washable. You can also adjust its loft to find the perfect height for your unique needs. Plus, it comes in a set of two at a budget-friendly price point.

Hypoallergenic and fluffy, the Parachute Down Alternative Firm Pillow is a great pick overall. Offering comfortable support for back sleeping, this option's microfiber fill and density can help keep your neck and head aligned. It's additionally available in a medium firmness just in case you want a pillow that's on the softer side.

Sustainably sourced and made with natural down clusters and feathers, the Brooklinen Mid-Plush Down Pillow is a versatile choice. With a cotton sateen shell, this pick is both supportive and comfortable. There are also softer and firmer options available if you prefer (although Brooklinen recommends the former for stomach sleepers and the latter for side sleepers).

If memory foam pillows are more your speed, the Tuft & Needle Original Foam Pillow is one to consider. It's made with a special kind of foam that's super breathable and able to adapt to the shape of your head and neck. It also naturally regulates temperature and wicks away warmth, making it a great pick for hot sleepers.

The Original Casper Pillow feels super similar to down and is clump-resistant so you don't have to worry about constantly fixing it throughout the night. It features a cooling percale weave and a design that allows the pillow to respond to your body movements. It comes with a risk-free trial for 30 nights.

With a medium firmness, the Coop Home Goods Original Loft Pillow is made with cross-cut memory foam and is fully adjustable. It's also Greenguard Gold Certified, meaning it doesn't have any harmful chemicals. Plus, it comes with a bonus bag of fill in case you prefer a higher loft.

If you're looking for a pillow to help with neck and back pain, this ZAMAT memory foam option is contoured in a way to specifically help with your spine's natural alignment. It can also offer support for your shoulders and aid in pressure relief. Plus, you can easily remove a piece of its memory foam if you want to lower its loft.

For those who want more of a wedge design, this Helix Wedge Pillow is ideal for relief in not only your upper back and neck area but in your lower back too. It's also great for helping with acid reflux and snoring. This pillow is made with supportive gel memory foam and has a one-year warranty.

Designed with aerated gel memory foam, this cooling GhostBed pillow is super breathable and is made to have constant airflow. It even adapts the coolness as your body naturally changes temperature throughout the night. The pillow also provides support for spinal alignment and is moisture-wicking.

Splurge-worthy and plush, the Saatva Latex Pillow is great for those who want a long-lasting and hotel-quality pillow. Filled with downlike microdenier fiber, this option has a shredded natural latex core that responds to your body and offers unique support for pressure relief. It's also made with a soft organic pillow cover that's machine-washable.

If you're looking for an organic option, the Avocado Green Pillow is made with organic latex and organic kapok tree fiber and even has a GOTS-certified organic cover. Nontoxic and adjustable, you can customize this pillow to the exact loft you want it to be. It has a medium-plush firmness and can conform to your head and neck while you sleep.