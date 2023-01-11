Everyone has their preferred sleeping position, and each sleeping position comes with its own set of requirements for comfort. Typically, side sleepers need more plush support for cushioning and pressure-point relief, while back sleepers require a firm finish. The best type of mattress for stomach sleepers, however, is one that offers the firmest support, as hip sagging from an unsupportive mattress can lead to discomfort and pain. On the firmness scale, you're looking at a firm to extra firm mattress; numerically, that's a 7 to 10. And though you might be able to squeeze by with a softer mattress, you're not doing your back (or your sleep) any favors in the long run.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

We know your options are plentiful, so we've rounded up a list of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers. If you're looking for a budget option, a splurge, an innerspring mattress, or memory foam, rest assured you'll find the best of the best here.

Best Overall: The WinkBed

Pros Zoned coils for targeted support

Good temperature regulation

Good motion isolation Cons May off-gas

Heavy

The WinkBed offers sleepers plenty of support and cushioning courtesy of the pocketed steel coils and a few layers of foam. Ultimately, the two come together nicely for a bed that's just right for stomach sleepers.

Advertisement

The first layer of the WinkBed is designed with a system of pocketed coils that are zoned for targeted support in the middle with stronger, thinner coils lining the perimeter. In the end, that translates to a firm, responsive sleeping surface and a mattress with good edge support. Next, you'll find four layers of foam, including the brand's proprietary Lumbarlayer that gives sleepers additional support around the midsection and a stabilizing gel-infused pillow-top that does the heavy lifting to keep motion transfer to a comfortable minimum.

Advertisement

Hot sleepers will be happy to know that The WinkBed is also designed with Triple Layer Heat Disperse Tech, which wicks heat away from your body, ensuring a cooler, more comfortable night's sleep.

While the WinkBed is our pick for the best mattress for stomach sleepers overall, we should note that it is available in four firmness levels. Stomach sleepers should probably stick with the luxury firm or firmer levels for the best support.

Advertisement

‌Mattress type‌:‌ Innerspring

‌Firmness‌:‌ Medium soft to firm

‌Trial period‌:‌ 120 nights (30-night requirement)

‌Price range‌:‌ $1,149 to $2,049

‌Warranty‌:‌ Lifetime, limited

Advertisement

Best Luxury: Saatva Classic

Pros Sleeps cool

Supportive coil construction

Good edge support Cons Poor motion isolation

With a combination of pocketed coils and a plush comfort layer to top things off, the Saatva Classic is a supportive innerspring mattress that offers ample cushioning for stomach sleepers. Tempered steel coils work with its patented Lumbar Zone Technology (dense memory foam) in the middle to elegantly minimize sinkage and maintain good spinal alignment. We think Saatva is a good luxury option for stomach sleepers, but users should note that there are three firmness options. Stomach sleepers should probably opt for the luxury firm or firm levels for maximum support.

Advertisement

Beyond providing exceptional support, the Saatva Classis also sleeps cool, which is undoubtedly a byproduct of a breathable organic cotton cover and a dual-coil design that allows more airflow to disperse body heat. It is worth noting that while the dual-coil design does plenty in terms of temperature regulation, it's also the main reason this mattress performs poorly in terms of motion isolation.

Advertisement

‌Mattress type‌:‌ Innerspring‌

‌Firmness‌:‌ Soft, medium firm, firm

‌Trial period‌:‌ 365 nights ($99 return fee)

‌Price range‌:‌ $995 to $2,710

‌Warranty‌:‌ Lifetime, limited

Advertisement

Best Value: Nectar Mattress

Pros Works well for back and side sleepers too

Budget-friendly

Good motion isolation Cons Sleeps hot

Not only does the Nectar mattress have plenty of cushioning and support but it also contours to your body without sinking too much, making it an excellent option for stomach sleepers. And while the top layer of the Nectar mattress has enough cushioning to offer pressure relief, it doesn't feel so stiff that it's uncomfortable.

Advertisement

Like most memory foam mattresses, it offers good motion isolation, so couples sharing a bed may find this a good option. The Nectar mattress also offers some impressive edge support and sleeps pretty cool for foam, neither of which are usual selling points for all-foam mattresses.

For those who care about what's under the hood so to speak, the Nectar mattress features three distinct layers, including a 7-inch base foam, a 2-inch responsive midlayer, and a 3-inch gel memory foam top layer. To wrap things up, this mattress is topped off with a soft, quilted cover.

Advertisement

‌Mattress type‌:‌ Memory foam

‌Firmness‌:‌ Medium firm (6/10)

‌Trial period‌:‌ 365 nights

‌Price range‌:‌ $359 to $1,030

‌Warranty‌:‌ Lifetime

Best Firm Mattress: Plank Firm Luxe

Pros Flippable design

Affordably priced

Optional cooling panel Cons Poor motion isolation

Not great for combination stomach sleepers

Any stomach sleeper (or their chiropractor) will probably tell you that a firmer mattress is just what the doctor ordered. To that end, the Plank Firm Luxe mattress offers one of the firmest sleep surfaces around, and it has two firmness options built right in. So, whether you like a firm mattress or an extra-firm sleeping surface, finding your favorite is as easy as a mattress flip. Either way, users will find minimal contouring and strong support that prevents sagging around the midsection.

For hot sleepers, the Plank Firm Luxe already sleeps cool courtesy of the pocketed coils and a breathable knit cover, but users can add an additional measure of temperature regulation by purchasing the optional GlacioTex Cooling Cover (for an additional charge).

And finally, while the Plank Firm Luxe doesn't quite deliver in terms of motion isolation, it does offer good edge support.

‌Mattress type‌:‌ Hybrid

‌Firmness‌:‌ Firm, extra firm

‌Trial period‌:‌ 120 nights (30-night requirement)

‌Price range‌:‌ $924 to $1,024

‌Warranty‌:‌ 10 years, limited

Best for Couples: Helix Dawn

Pros Zoned coil system provides firm support for stomach sleepers

Accommodates multiple sleeping positions

Sleeps cool Cons May off-gas

The sturdy support core and responsive feel of the Helix Dawn make this mattress a good pick for multiple sleeping positions, including stomach sleepers. Its excellent edge support increases the usable surface area, making it a great pick for stomach-sleeping couples.

The support core of this mattress consists of pocketed coils that keep sinkage around the midsection to a minimum. And thicker coils line the perimeter, so this mattress nails it in terms of edge support. Atop the coils, users will find two layers of dense polyfoam, both of which contribute to the Helix Dawn's exceptional contouring and cushioning. The mattress also sleeps cool with a breathable, knit polyester cover that rounds out a nice list of features.

‌Mattress type‌:‌ Hybrid

‌Firmness‌:‌ Firm

‌Trial period‌:‌ 100 nights (30-night requirement)

‌Price range‌:‌ $849 to $1,549

‌Warranty‌:‌ 10 years, limited

Best Foam: Bear Original

Pros Mixed-foam comfort system offers exceptional pressure relief

Pocketed coil system offers plenty of support

Regulates temperature well Cons May not be the best option for heavy body types

Like many of the hybrid mattresses on our list, foam layers and pocketed coils work together in the Bear Original mattress to provide cushioning for sensitive pressure points while offering enough support for stomach sleepers.

Digging a little deeper, we find pocketed coils in the support core that reinforce the sleep surface and minimize sinkage, and a responsive layer of transitional foam follows that nicely blunts the feel of the coils. Next comes a memory foam top layer infused with a cooling gel, and finally, the whole thing is finished with a breathable Celliant fabric cover that dissipates heat to keep you cool while you sleep.

It's also worth noting that the same puzzle piece that contributes to this mattress's exceptional support and cushioning — the pocketed coils — is the same factor that keeps motion transfer to a minimum and offers great edge support.

‌Mattress type‌:‌ Hybrid

‌Firmness‌:‌ Firm

‌Trial period‌:‌ 120 nights (30-night requirement)

‌Price range‌:‌ $748 to $1,622

‌Warranty‌:‌ Lifetime limited warranty

Best Pillow-Top: DreamCloud

Pros Hybrid construction offers cushioning and support

Nice edge support

Plush pillow-top Cons A bit pricey

The DreamCloud mattress is a versatile hybrid that nicely marries cushioning and support. And while it's an excellent choice for stomach sleepers, it's also a good choice for side and back sleepers.

From the bottom up, the DreamCloud features a strong support core of pocketed coils and high-density foam. Those looking for some good edge support will find it here courtesy of dense foam rails that encase said coils, further reinforcing the perimeter. Next, we find a nice mix of transitional polyfoam, gel-infused memory foam, and adaptive polyfoam quilted into the cover, all of which work together to provide ample cushioning in the hip area and minimal sinkage. And finally, the DreamCloud is topped off with a plush pillow-top for a dreamy finish. Altogether, the DreamCloud mattress is cushioned yet supportive.

Hot sleepers will be happy to know that the Dreamcloud mattress keeps things cool and comfy. Pocketed coils help maintain airflow, and the cashmere-blend pillow-top comes with its own moisture-wicking and cooling properties. And if you're sleeping with a partner, you won't have to worry about their late-night bathroom breaks waking you up; the DreamCloud isolates motion nicely, so you can keep dreaming.

‌Mattress type‌:‌ Hybrid

‌Firmness‌:‌ Medium firm

‌Trial period‌:‌ 365 nights (30-night requirement)

‌Price range‌:‌ $1,273 to $2,098

‌Warranty‌:‌ Lifetime, limited

What to Consider When Buying a Mattress for Stomach Sleepers

Fabrication

When mattress shopping finds you traversing the internet to find "the one," you'll probably come across many types of fabrications. Innersprings, memory foams, hybrids of the two, and latex mattresses are everywhere. And while each one has its selling points, you'd do well to keep the needs of your preferred sleeping position in mind. For stomach sleepers, memory foam and latex mattresses may not offer the support you need. Typically, these mattresses lean toward a softer finish, and that loosely translates to sinkage around the hip area and back pain down the line. To keep both of those in check, stomach sleepers should consider innersprings and hybrids instead.

Firmness

Plush mattresses provide cushioning and relief to common pressure points, so they often top the list of must-haves for side sleepers. For stomach sleepers, on the other hand, a plush pillow-top can do more harm than good. With that in mind, stomach sleepers should keep a close eye on the firmness levels each mattress brand offers. A medium-firm mattress may be good, but a firm or extra-firm mattress is likely better for a stomach-sleeping position.

Body type

Whether you're a side sleeper, back sleeper, or stomach sleeper, your body type and weight can and should play a key role in your final decision. And there's no secret here: It's physics. If you put more weight on a mattress, it will sink accordingly. Stomach sleepers under 130 pounds may find plenty of support in a medium-firm mattress, whereas stomach sleepers over 130 pounds should probably take a closer look at firm or extra-firm models.