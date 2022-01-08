This Sneaky Hack Makes Cleaning a Sectional Sofa Way Too Easy

If you have a large family or simply prefer ample lounging space in your living room, a sectional sofa can come in handy. However, cleaning such a sizable piece of furniture can feel daunting, especially when you have to consider washing or steam-cleaning the sofa's cushions. Thankfully, TikTok user @vicolsfamilyhouse discovered a clever way to avoid all of that.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Rather than focusing on cleaning the actual sofa, @vicolsfamilyhouse thought of a way to prevent the seating from needing to be washed in the first place. Specifically, they decided to cover their sectional's cushions in blankets that match the original fabric. Then, whenever the sofa is dirty, they simply have to remove the blankets and throw them in the washer. It's that easy!

This is especially helpful for seating that is white or cream in color, since those hues tend to show dirt more than darker shades. In other words, using blankets as couch covers will make it less painful for you to frequently wash light-colored fabric.

As for the particular blanket @vicolsfamilyhouse uses, it's the Exclusivo Mezcla Flannel Fleece Velvet Plush Soft Throw Blanket, which sells for $15.99 on Amazon. It's also available in 28 colors.

Of course, when using this method, you still have to worry about cleaning the rest of the sofa, but at least the cushions are off your to-do list. (For more information on how to easily disinfect upholstery, click here.)

Commenters on @vicolsfamilyhouse's video were also concerned about how the sectional would look from the sides and the back. Fortunately, the user created another video showing these angles and, honestly, you can't tell the difference.

Because the blankets are tucked around the cushions, they don't show on the back or sides of the couch.

Once again, thanks to TikTok, we've found a hack that makes cleaning our furniture less of a chore.