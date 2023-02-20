9 Tuxedo Sofas That Add Style and Structure to Any Living Room

Shopping for any piece of furniture can feel overwhelming, but shopping for a ‌sofa‌ can increase that tenfold. Between main features, like color and shape, and the less-obvious ones, like depth and back height, there's a lot to think about. But if "elevated," "glamorous," "structured," or "luxurious" are any adjectives that have come up in your search, you might want to consider a tuxedo sofa.

What Is a Tuxedo Sofa?

So, what are tuxedo sofas, anyway? The easiest way to characterize them is by their shape: square and boxy with a back and arms that are all the same height. (And, more specifically, they look like one continuous part of the sofa.) The cushions on tuxedo sofas are all built into the construction (versus removable or separate) and are often tufted or channeled. The final result is a piece that looks both modern and luxe.

Ready to dive in and shop our favorites? Ahead, we've rounded up tuxedo sofas for every price point and style, from affordable to splurge worthy and classic to midcentury modern.

9 Tuxedo Sofas to Shop Online

Loveseats are a perfect choice for anyone furnishing a small space. This compact tuxedo sofa also offers the added benefit of a rich, jewel-tone color thanks to the stunning evergreen velvet.

If you've been dreaming of adding a green couch to your living room, feast your eyes on this beauty from France & Son. The deep olive velvet pairs flawlessly with the tufted upholstery and allows light to bounce off the sofa in all the right places.

This tuxedo sofa is upholstered in a warm, creamy beige color that matches the brass metal legs. It features a channel-seam back cushion plus three individual seat cushions loaded with pocket springs and comfortable high-resiliency foam.

This affordable tuxedo sofa exudes midcentury modern vibes. Grid tufting is complemented by neutral gray upholstery and tapered walnut wood legs. Just add your favorite pillows and enjoy it for years to come.

Make room for house guests in style with this convertible Ellexis tuxedo sofa by Everly Quinn. The tufted back can be laid flat for sleeping, providing additional room to spread out on its stunning velvet fabric.

Shiny, sophisticated, and undeniably statement-making, CB2's leather, channel-tufted Forte sofa will instantly elevate any living room. Although it looks clean and minimal, its deep cushion makes curling up easy and inviting.

You can't go wrong with a gray sofa, and the channel tufts on this one add an extra hint of glam. We're especially fond of this tuxedo sofa design, which includes a sturdy matte black base.

If the look of a traditional tufted tuxedo sofa doesn't match your living room vision, consider the Hampton model from Urban Outfitters. It offers a more modern take on the style with a layered, rounded back cushion that wraps all the way around. The neutral beige color is just an added bonus.

Equally classic and modern, the Chelsea Sofa by Joybird is a foolproof pick. Its channeled tuxedo arms and back are complemented by a single cushion for a clean and simple look. No matter what color or upholstery you have in mind, you'll certainly find something to fall in love with among Joybird's generous fabric selection.