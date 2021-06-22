Millennials Are Loving THIS Sofa Style, According to Pinterest

Say what you want about millennials, but there's no denying that they're a dominant force in the shopping world. And when it comes to home decor, brands might want to consider promoting one product to the demographic in particular: blue sectional sofas.
Pinterest reports that searches by millennials for "blue sectional living room sofas" are up 24x over the last year on its shopping platform, which is a pretty substantial increase!
Looking to jump on the trend yourself? Check out these eight blue sectionals across a range of styles.
Stefanie is a New York–based writer and editor. She has served on the editorial staffs of Architectural Digest, ARTnews, and Oyster.com, a TripAdvisor company, before setting out on her own as a freelancer. Her beats include architecture, design, art, travel, science, and history, and her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Popular Science, Mental Floss, Galerie, Jetsetter, and History.com, among others. In another life, she'd be a real estate broker since she loves searching for apartments and homes.