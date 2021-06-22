Millennials Are Loving THIS Sofa Style, According to Pinterest

By Stefanie Waldek June 22, 2021
Say what you want about millennials, but there's no denying that they're a dominant force in the shopping world. And when it comes to home decor, brands might want to consider promoting one product to the demographic in particular: blue sectional sofas.

Pinterest reports that searches by millennials for "blue sectional living room sofas" are up 24x over the last year on its shopping platform, which is a pretty substantial increase!

Looking to jump on the trend yourself? Check out these eight blue sectionals across a range of styles.

1. Floyd The Sectional, Marine, $2,960

2. Article Sven, Aqua Tweed, $2,099

3. CB2 Decker 2-Piece Sectional Sofa, $3,398

4. Chic Home Design Julian Right Facing Sectional Sofa, Navy, $2,420.99

5. Serena & Lily Barton Corner Sectional, Belgian Linen Sky, $8,998

6. AllModern 112" Wide Velvet Sofa & Chaise, Stax Dust Blue Velvet, $2,499

7. Burrow Block Nomad 5-Seat Corner Sectional, Navy Blue, $2,595

8. West Elm Olive Sectional, Sapphire Basket Slub, from $1,698

9. Hem Palo Modular Corner Sofa Right, Blue, $3,999

10. Interior Define Sloan, Oasis Cargo Canvas, $1,895

