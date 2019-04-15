The Best White Bedding That's Totally Worth the Stain Risk

There's something about a bed wrapped in crisp white linens that not only makes your bedroom look clean, simple, and elegant but also automatically cozy and inviting. Plus, it's the perfect blank foundation for endless throw pillow and quilt combinations. But, the hang-up of investing in white bedding is, of course, that it will show every ​single​ stain — ugh. Well, that shouldn't stop you from having the white bedding of your dreams, especially when sheets and duvets can be cleaned so easily by tossing them in the washer. Here's the best white bedding — from sheets to duvets to quilts — that is totally worth the stain risk.

​Additional reporting by Susan Brickell​

Crafted from 100% flax linen, this white duvet set is not only a luxurious touch to your haven, but it's also a lightweight option that will keep you cool during the summer.

Amazon's bestseller in "sheets and pillowcases," these durable microfiber sheets are hypoallergenic and breathable, meaning they'll keep moisture, dust mites, and other allergens at bay. Plus, they're made to keep you cool on hot nights and warm on chilly evenings. With 88% of Amazon shoppers rating them four and five stars (from an impressive 228,905 reviews), you'll be in great company.

Whether you've just moved in or are looking to update your current bedding, this buttery smooth sateen cotton bundle guarantees you'll have everything you need, including a sheet set (one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, two pillowcases), a duvet cover, and two extra pillowcases — perfect for unexpected guests. Choose from solid white or a variety of modern white patterns like windowpane, smoke stripe, and graphite grid (pictured).

Want minimalistic white bedding with a little oomph? This hotel-inspired duvet cover lends a nice pop of color to a classic bedspread style.

An elegant seersucker pattern adds dimension and texture to this solid white duvet cover and matching sham set, making it an eye-catching part of your home. What's also great? It's machine-washable and rings in under $100, so it won't break the bank.

This 100% organic cotton blanket adds the sweetest texture to set your white bedding apart. The waffle weave has an elegant, yet laid-back feel that adds an unmatchable coziness to any room.

Before you read another word, please zoom in on this comforter. It's lined with sherpa, just like your favorite pair of UGG boots. Enough said.

This romantic, plush comforter boasts beautiful tufted embroidery in a wavy floral pattern and soft cotton that's smooth against your skin. While it may look delicate, it's still machine-washable — score. Don't forget to snap up the matching floral pillow shams.

Luxury at its finest, these ultrasoft sheets are made from Tencel lyocell fibers — from the wood pulp of eucalyptus trees — and have moisture-control capabilities, ensuring that you stay cool and comfortable all night, even in the dead of summer.

Incredibly light and fluffy, this no-fade, gauzy duvet cover set is made of 100% premium Turkish cotton and creates a serene space instantly. You'll never want to leave the bed on the weekends, we promise.

The subtle detail of this quilted comforter offers a little texture to an all-white bedroom. It's a classic style, conveniently washer-friendly, and pairs effortlessly with a headboard of any sort.

Lightweight, breathable, hypoallergenic, and cool to the touch, this under-$25 microfiber pick has a silky soft feel while being durable enough to stand up against pet nails (read: zero tears), so you can nap with your kitty or pup with total peace of mind.

These bamboo sheets are an incomparable combination of silky and cool. If you're looking to invest a bit, this bedding set is absolutely worth the splurge.

Who says white bedding has to be boring? Layer this dreamy, cushy quilt over your bed for a lounge-ready oasis that's both stylish and timeless.