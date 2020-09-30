Etsy Says These Gifts Will Be Huge This Holiday Season

Etsy recently unveiled its holiday trend guide for 2021, and the popular online marketplace has revealed that this holiday season will be bigger and brighter than ever.

This year's guide is filled with gift ideas for those ready to get back together with old friends this festive season, including tablescapes for grand dining and vibrant color palettes that will stand out after another grey year.

Here are a few noteworthy trends from the report — including increases in search terms in the last three months, compared to 2020. These are going on our holiday wish lists.

Etsy searches for custom neon signage are up 228% from the same time last year. Shoppers looking to brighten up their holiday celebrations this year can do so with this Christmas-themed neon sign. Go with the classic red and green, or make it your own by selecting from a total of 11 different colors.

These tablescaping kits will help you create a show-stopping display for your big holiday dinner this year. With Etsy finding that searches for table settings are up nearly 80% from last year, it's obvious that we all can't wait to make up for a year of no holiday meals together.

Checkerboard prints have seen a steady rise all year long, according to Etsy, but especially leading up to the holidays, with searches up 37%. The pattern can be found on everything from checkerboard quilts and mittens to this checkerboard butcher block.

Many of us have retreated to nature in the past year as an escape from the rigors of daily life. That same connection to nature is being brought back into the home with organic-inspired items — especially during the holidays/ Etsy says plant-themed searches are up across their platform, with mushroom decor up 366%.

Another big trend for the upcoming holiday season is "off the grid" gatherings, with camping, glamping, and #vanlife really experiencing a moment. Etsy users are ready to get together with friends, turn their phones off, and reconnect in a more personal way. Etsy reports an over 1,000% increase in DIY kits.